WhatsApp multi-device feature in final developmental stages

WhatsApp’s upcoming multi-device feature will be one of the app’s biggest additions in recent history and no doubt is a much-awaited feature. The app has been spotted testing support for two or more devices multiple times in its beta versions. Now a new report by WABetaInfo suggests that the WhatsApp feature could be in its final developmental stages. Also Read - WhatsApp: How to check all the photos, videos and files shared with an individual

As per the report, the multi-device feature could soon come to beta users. A few new screenshots also showed how the WhatsApp multi-device feature looks on the app as well as on the desktop client. In the pictures, the WhatsApp Web client can be seen downloading chats to function without the primary device needing to be connected. Also Read - WhatsApp beta 2.20.143 for Android hints at upcoming multi-device support

The report also reveals that the WhatsApp multi-device feature will support up to 4 devices once the feature comes to the beta version and then eventually on stable versions. In the screenshots which depict the Android version of the feature, we can see a toggle for enabling and disabling the multi-device feature.

Apart from the multi-device support feature, we will also see WhatsApp offer the ability to set different chat wallpapers for different chats. The feature was recently spotted on the iOS version of the app and now is being tested for Android.

In other news, Facebook has launched a dedicated web page highlighting all WhatsApp-related vulnerabilities and security issues. This web page will include all the past and present security bugs on WhatsApp. It means that interested users can take a look at newly identified and patched bugs at the same place. Facebook regularly publishes patch notes regarding the bugs on the WhatsApp listing page on Apple App Store and Google Play Store. However, the company does not share detail regarding the patched security bugs in these patch notes. Instead, the company describes most of these patch notes as ‘security fixes’.