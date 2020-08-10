WhatsApp multi-device mode could be released soon

In recent months, the well-known leaker WABetaInfo has revealed various details about the possibility of using the same WhatsApp account on multiple devices simultaneously. This functionality, which is still under development, has a certain complexity, given how WhatsApp processes its users’ messages. Also Read - Here's how WhatsApp users can create Messenger Rooms

Remember that these are not stored on a server, they are encrypted. However, it seems that the company is now taking the necessary steps to offer this long-awaited feature without sacrificing even one iota of its security. The cited source has revealed that WhatsApp is working on a new messaging system. It will allow the conversation history to be transferred from one device to another via a Wi-Fi network. Also Read - WhatsApp university endangered with Search the Web: Here’s how it stops fake news

The methodology is simple. So, when a person logs in with their account on a new device, WhatsApp will initiate the transfer of conversations from the original device. This way, the chat history will always be in sync without having to store conversations on an external server, similar to Telegram. Also Read - How to download and install Raksha Bandhan WhatsApp stickers easily

Once this process is completed, if the user receives a new message it will reach all the devices on which they have signed in with their account. The smartphone will not act as a bridge or have to be connected to the internet. As for the security, WhatsApp will change the encryption keys every time the user logs in or out of a new device. As per the cited source, up to four different devices can be linked with each account.

This new system will not only allow you to use the same WhatsApp account on two different smartphones, but it also opens the doors to the future WhatsApp application for iPad. The report hasn’t revealed as to when all these features will be implemented, given the system’s complexity. But, it is expected to be available soon if reports are to be believed.