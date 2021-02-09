comscore WhatsApp for iOS beta gets Log out for multi-device | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • WhatsApp multi-device support: iOS beta gets 'Log out' feature
News

WhatsApp multi-device support: iOS beta gets 'Log out' feature

News

WhatsApp for iOS has been updated with a new feature called Log out that lets users unlink their device from main WhatsApp account.

whatsapp-logout

Screenshot from preview video by WABetaInfo.

WhatsApp is working on a multi-device feature where users will be able to connect up to four devices to their main WhatsApp account. Now, WhatsApp for iOS has submitted a new beta via the Testflight Beta program that brings the ‘Log out’ feature. According to WABetaInfo, which also posted a preview video of how the feature works, Log out will allow users to log out from a WhatsApp account from a linked device. Also Read - WhatsApp testing Mute videos, will allow users to mute videos before sending

The Log out feature is available in the  2.21.30.16 beta update for iOS. Keep in mind that the feature is under development as of now and not available for the public. However, it may be rolled out in the future. Of course, Android users are also expected to get the feature as well. Notably, the multi-device support for WhatsApp itself is yet to launch officially. Also Read - Change your WhatsApp number without losing old chats or contacts, here's how

WhatsApp Log out feature: How it works

The new Log out option will be present in the Account tab in Settings. As of now, it replaces the existing ‘Delete My Account’ option, but it is likely that WhatsApp will move the Log out option in the ‘Linked Devices’ in the final build, according to the report. The Log out option will essentially allow users to unlink their device from the main WhatsApp account. Also Read - Telegram leaves WhatsApp behind, becomes most downloaded app in January 2021

WhatsApp is working on two kinds of multi-device features, one that will allow users to use WhatsApp Web without needing their main device to be connected to the internet, and another where users will be able to connect up to four devices to their main WhatsApp account. The latter option also does not require the main device to have an active internet connection. The limit to add the number of devices could change as well, though there is no confirmation.

WhatsApp’s multi-device will make it easier for people to stay logged in on the Web version of the service even when the main device does not have an active internet connection. The messaging service is also working on audio and video calling for WhatsApp Web, which is expected to launch this year. This was confirmed by the parent company Facebook.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: February 9, 2021 10:53 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi Mi Mix 4, Mi tablet confirmed to launch this year
News
Xiaomi Mi Mix 4, Mi tablet confirmed to launch this year
Google removes 100 fraud instant loan apps from Play Store

News

Google removes 100 fraud instant loan apps from Play Store

Fitbit app lets users track their blood glucose levels

Apps

Fitbit app lets users track their blood glucose levels

WhatsApp begins testing mute videos feature, release soon: How it works

News

WhatsApp begins testing mute videos feature, release soon: How it works

Realme Narzo 30 set to launch in India sooner than expected

News

Realme Narzo 30 set to launch in India sooner than expected

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Realme C11 review

WhatsApp for iOS beta gets Log out feature

Xiaomi Mi Mix 4, Mi tablet confirmed to launch this year

Google removes 100 fraud instant loan apps from Play Store

WhatsApp begins testing mute videos feature, release soon: How it works

Realme Narzo 30 set to launch in India sooner than expected

FAUG vs PUBG Mobile: Which game is better?

What is Bitcoin? Is trading Bitcoin legal in India? and more

Samsung Galaxy A52: All we know so far

WhatsApp tips: Change these settings immediately to keep account secure

Who is Andy Jassy, the next Amazon CEO?

Related Topics

Related Stories

WhatsApp for iOS beta gets Log out feature

News

WhatsApp for iOS beta gets Log out feature
WhatsApp begins testing mute videos feature, release soon: How it works

News

WhatsApp begins testing mute videos feature, release soon: How it works
Telegram becomes most downloaded app, Is WhatsApp's popularity in danger?

Apps

Telegram becomes most downloaded app, Is WhatsApp's popularity in danger?
WhatsApp Change Number feature: How to use it and features you get

How To

WhatsApp Change Number feature: How to use it and features you get
WhatsApp tips: Change these settings immediately to keep account secure

Features

WhatsApp tips: Change these settings immediately to keep account secure

हिंदी समाचार

Redmi K40 की Launch Date का हुआ खुलासा, 5G सपोर्ट के साथ मिल सकता है 108MP का कैमरा

POCO M3 को आज खरीदने का मौका, Flipkart दे रहा कई Offer

Xiaomi लेकर आ सकता है 3D स्मार्टफोन, जानें क्या होंगी खूबियां

Xiaomi Mi 11 Launched: ग्लोबल मार्केट में शाओमी के धांसू स्मार्टफोन Mi 11 की एंट्री, जानें खूबियां

Realme Race भारत में जल्द होगा लॉन्च, सामने आईं स्पेसिफिकेशन्स और डिजाइन डीटेल

Latest Videos

Realme X7 Pro Review: Aces with its battery not so with the camera

Reviews

Realme X7 Pro Review: Aces with its battery not so with the camera
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus unboxing and first impressions

Hands On

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus unboxing and first impressions
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Review

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Review
FAUG first impressions: Is the title good enough to be called PUBG Mobile rival?

Features

FAUG first impressions: Is the title good enough to be called PUBG Mobile rival?

News

WhatsApp for iOS beta gets Log out feature
News
WhatsApp for iOS beta gets Log out feature
Xiaomi Mi Mix 4, Mi tablet confirmed to launch this year

News

Xiaomi Mi Mix 4, Mi tablet confirmed to launch this year
Google removes 100 fraud instant loan apps from Play Store

News

Google removes 100 fraud instant loan apps from Play Store
WhatsApp begins testing mute videos feature, release soon: How it works

News

WhatsApp begins testing mute videos feature, release soon: How it works
Realme Narzo 30 set to launch in India sooner than expected

News

Realme Narzo 30 set to launch in India sooner than expected

new arrivals in india

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Best Sellers