WhatsApp is working on a multi-device feature where users will be able to connect up to four devices to their main WhatsApp account. Now, WhatsApp for iOS has submitted a new beta via the Testflight Beta program that brings the ‘Log out’ feature. According to WABetaInfo, which also posted a preview video of how the feature works, Log out will allow users to log out from a WhatsApp account from a linked device. Also Read - WhatsApp testing Mute videos, will allow users to mute videos before sending

The Log out feature is available in the 2.21.30.16 beta update for iOS. Keep in mind that the feature is under development as of now and not available for the public. However, it may be rolled out in the future. Of course, Android users are also expected to get the feature as well. Notably, the multi-device support for WhatsApp itself is yet to launch officially. Also Read - Change your WhatsApp number without losing old chats or contacts, here's how

WhatsApp Log out feature: How it works

The new Log out option will be present in the Account tab in Settings. As of now, it replaces the existing ‘Delete My Account’ option, but it is likely that WhatsApp will move the Log out option in the ‘Linked Devices’ in the final build, according to the report. The Log out option will essentially allow users to unlink their device from the main WhatsApp account. Also Read - Telegram leaves WhatsApp behind, becomes most downloaded app in January 2021

WhatsApp is working on two kinds of multi-device features, one that will allow users to use WhatsApp Web without needing their main device to be connected to the internet, and another where users will be able to connect up to four devices to their main WhatsApp account. The latter option also does not require the main device to have an active internet connection. The limit to add the number of devices could change as well, though there is no confirmation.

WhatsApp’s multi-device will make it easier for people to stay logged in on the Web version of the service even when the main device does not have an active internet connection. The messaging service is also working on audio and video calling for WhatsApp Web, which is expected to launch this year. This was confirmed by the parent company Facebook.