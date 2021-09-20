comscore WhatsApp Multi-Device Support Now Available for Android, iOS Users: How to Enable the Setting
  • Home
  • News
  • WhatsApp multi-device support available for Android, iOS users: How to enable the setting
News

WhatsApp multi-device support available for Android, iOS users: How to enable the setting

News

WhatsApp first introduced the multi-device feature in July. Now users will be able to access their WhatsApp account on four different devices. Here's how to enable the setting.

  • Published: September 20, 2021 3:05 PM IST
whatsapp multi device

WhatsApp multi-device support available for non-beta users; how to enable

Instant messaging app WhatsApp rolled out multi-device feature for beta users in July. According to a report by WABetaInfo, now the company has finally made available this feature for non-beta users. Users can now use their WhatsApp on any other phone, laptop, and desktop, even if the phone is not active. Also Read - How to send disappearing photos and videos on WhatsApp in a few simple steps

According to the report, the version number of this latest update of WhatsApp is 2.21.19.9. It has been rolled out for stable version users of Android as well as iOS. By updating to the new version, users can enjoy the WhatsApp multi-device support feature on their phones. The report also said that WhatsApp may make multi-device version updates mandatory for future updates. Also Read - WhatsApp multi-device feature beta starts rolling out for all iOS users: Report

“In the last few days, WhatsApp is releasing the possibility to join the beta program for multi-device for people that use stable versions of WhatsApp for Android and iOS. Several people didn’t join the multi-device beta program for some reason: they see it’s a beta program so they understand they might experience issues”, the report noted. Also Read - WhatsApp voice transcription feature could launch soon: How it will work

Joining/ Leaving the multi-device beta test on Android

Step 1: Open WhatsApp.

Step 2: Click on the three-dot menu icon.

Step 3: Head to Linked Devices.

Step 4: Click on Multi-Device Beta.

Step 5: Tap on Join Beta or Leave Beta.

Joining/ Leaving the multi-device beta test on iOS

Step 1: Open WhatsApp.

Step 2: Go to Settings.

Step 3: Click on Linked Devices.

Step 4: Click on Multi-Device Beta.

Step 5: Tap on Join Beta or Leave Beta.

The messaging platform first introduced the multi-device feature in July. Users will now be able to access their WhatsApp account on four different devices even if the smartphone does not have an internet connection. With the help of this feature, users can enjoy WhatsApp chatting on a laptop or computer even when the phone is turned off.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: September 20, 2021 3:05 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

iQOO Z5 India launch officially confirmed for next week: Check the date
News
iQOO Z5 India launch officially confirmed for next week: Check the date
Garena Free Fire Cobra Ascension event: How to get legendary outfits, emotes, other rewards

Gaming

Garena Free Fire Cobra Ascension event: How to get legendary outfits, emotes, other rewards

WhatsApp multi-device support available for everyone: How to enable the setting

News

WhatsApp multi-device support available for everyone: How to enable the setting

IPL 2021 KKR vs RCB match livestream live: How to watch today's match online for free

How To

IPL 2021 KKR vs RCB match livestream live: How to watch today's match online for free

Smartphones launched in India last week: iPhone13 series, Nokia G10, more

Photo Gallery

Smartphones launched in India last week: iPhone13 series, Nokia G10, more

Phones launched in India last week: iPhone 13 series, Tecno Spark 8, Infinix Hot 11, Realme C25Y, more

Photo Gallery

Phones launched in India last week: iPhone 13 series, Tecno Spark 8, Infinix Hot 11, Realme C25Y, more

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

iQOO Z5 India launch officially confirmed for next week: Check the date

WhatsApp multi-device support available for everyone: How to enable the setting

iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max delivery date details: Bad news for iPhone buyers

iPhone 13 cashback: Vodafone-idea offers special offer on iPhone 13 pre-order via myvi.com

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale announced, HDFC card users get extra 10 percent instant discount

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G to launch later this month: Leaked renders, specifications and more

Enable Dark Mode On Google Search For Web

Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro: Design, camera, colours, launch date, every rumour you need to know

SanDisk IxPAND Wireless Charger : Worth Buying Or Not ? Watch Video

Apple Watch Series 7 release details leak ahead of launch tonight: Design, display, variants, price and more

Related Topics

Related Stories

WhatsApp multi-device support available for everyone: How to enable the setting

News

WhatsApp multi-device support available for everyone: How to enable the setting
How to send disappearing photos and videos on WhatsApp in a few simple steps

How To

How to send disappearing photos and videos on WhatsApp in a few simple steps
WhatsApp multi-device feature beta starts rolling out for all iOS users: Report

Apps

WhatsApp multi-device feature beta starts rolling out for all iOS users: Report
WhatsApp voice transcription feature could launch soon: How it will work

Apps

WhatsApp voice transcription feature could launch soon: How it will work
WhatsApp announces rollout of end-to-end encrypted backups for Android, iOS

Apps

WhatsApp announces rollout of end-to-end encrypted backups for Android, iOS

हिंदी समाचार

WhatsApp multi-device सपोर्ट हुआ लाइव, ऐसे इस्तेमाल कर सकते हैं आप

iQOO Z5 5G भारत में इस दिन होगा लॉन्च, जानें इस फोन की खास बातें

Xiaomi 11T सीरीज कब होगी भारत में लॉन्च? लीक ने दिया जवाब

वीडियो चैट या लाइवस्ट्रीमिंग को भी अब रिकॉर्ड करेगा टेलीग्राम

Samsung Galaxy F42 भारत में 29 सितंबर को हो सकता है लॉन्च, जानें कितनी होगी कीमत और क्या मिलेंगे स्पेसिफिकेशन

Latest Videos

Enable Dark Mode On Google Search For Web: Here's How You Can Do It

Features

Enable Dark Mode On Google Search For Web: Here's How You Can Do It
SanDisk IxPAND Wireless Charger : Worth Buying Or Not ? Watch Video

Features

SanDisk IxPAND Wireless Charger : Worth Buying Or Not ? Watch Video
iPhone 12 Series Price Gets Discounted In India: Checkout New Prices

iPhone 12 Series Price Gets Discounted In India: Checkout New Prices
Mi 11X, Oppo Reno 6 And More : Top Gaming Phones Under Rs 35,000

Features

Mi 11X, Oppo Reno 6 And More : Top Gaming Phones Under Rs 35,000

News

iQOO Z5 India launch officially confirmed for next week: Check the date
News
iQOO Z5 India launch officially confirmed for next week: Check the date
WhatsApp multi-device support available for everyone: How to enable the setting

News

WhatsApp multi-device support available for everyone: How to enable the setting
iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max delivery date details: Bad news for iPhone buyers

News

iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max delivery date details: Bad news for iPhone buyers
iPhone 13 cashback: Vodafone-idea offers special offer on iPhone 13 pre-order via myvi.com

News

iPhone 13 cashback: Vodafone-idea offers special offer on iPhone 13 pre-order via myvi.com
Amazon Great Indian Festival sale announced, HDFC card users get extra 10 percent instant discount

News

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale announced, HDFC card users get extra 10 percent instant discount

new arrivals in india

Realme 8i
Realme 8i

13,999

Realme 8s 5G
Realme 8s 5G

17,999

Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime

12,499

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G

35,999

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G
Samsung Galaxy M32 5G

20,999

Vivo Y33s
Vivo Y33s

17,990

Realme C21Y
Realme C21Y

8,999

Vivo Y21
Vivo Y21

15,490

Realme GT Master Edition
Realme GT Master Edition

25,999

Realme GT 5G
Realme GT 5G

37,999

Itel A48
Itel A48

6,399

Motorola Edge 20
Motorola Edge 20

29,999

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion
Motorola Edge 20 Fusion

21,499

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

84,999

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

1,49,999

Samsung Galaxy A12 (Exynos)
Samsung Galaxy A12 (Exynos)

13,999

Nokia C20 Plus
Nokia C20 Plus

8,999

Vivo Y53s
Vivo Y53s

19,490

Tecno Pova 2
Tecno Pova 2

10,999

Infinix Smart 5A
Infinix Smart 5A

6,499

Micromax In 2b
Micromax In 2b

8,999

Vivo Y72 5G
Vivo Y72 5G

20,990

Tecno Camon 17
Tecno Camon 17

12,999

Tecno Camon 17 Pro
Tecno Camon 17 Pro

16,999

Realme C11 2021
Realme C11 2021

6,999

Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G

39,990

Oppo Reno6 5G
Oppo Reno6 5G

29,990

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021
Samsung Galaxy M21 2021

12,499

OnePlus Nord 2
OnePlus Nord 2

27,999

Poco F3 GT
Poco F3 GT

27,999

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G
Samsung Galaxy A22 5G

19,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F22
Samsung Galaxy F22

12,499

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

21,999

Infinix Note 10 Pro
Infinix Note 10 Pro

16,999

Infinix Note 10
Infinix Note 10

10,999

Vivo Y73
Vivo Y73

20,990

OnePlus Nord CE 5G
OnePlus Nord CE 5G

22,999

iQOO Z3
iQOO Z3

19,990

Realme C25s
Realme C25s

9,999

Poco M3 Pro 5G
Poco M3 Pro 5G

13,999

Realme X7 Max 5G
Realme X7 Max 5G

26,999

Oppo F19
Oppo F19

18,990

Motorola Moto G40 Fusion
Motorola Moto G40 Fusion

13,999

POCO M2 Reloaded
POCO M2 Reloaded

9,499

OPPO A74 5G
OPPO A74 5G

17,990

Oppo A53s 5G
Oppo A53s 5G

14,990

Vivo V21 5G
Vivo V21 5G

29,990

Realme C25
Realme C25

9,499

Realme C21
Realme C21

7,999

Realme C20
Realme C20

6,799

Motorola Moto G60
Motorola Moto G60

17,999

iQOO 7
iQOO 7

31,990

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G
Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G

39,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Best Sellers