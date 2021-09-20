Instant messaging app WhatsApp rolled out multi-device feature for beta users in July. According to a report by WABetaInfo, now the company has finally made available this feature for non-beta users. Users can now use their WhatsApp on any other phone, laptop, and desktop, even if the phone is not active. Also Read - How to send disappearing photos and videos on WhatsApp in a few simple steps

According to the report, the version number of this latest update of WhatsApp is 2.21.19.9. It has been rolled out for stable version users of Android as well as iOS. By updating to the new version, users can enjoy the WhatsApp multi-device support feature on their phones. The report also said that WhatsApp may make multi-device version updates mandatory for future updates. Also Read - WhatsApp multi-device feature beta starts rolling out for all iOS users: Report

“In the last few days, WhatsApp is releasing the possibility to join the beta program for multi-device for people that use stable versions of WhatsApp for Android and iOS. Several people didn’t join the multi-device beta program for some reason: they see it’s a beta program so they understand they might experience issues”, the report noted. Also Read - WhatsApp voice transcription feature could launch soon: How it will work

Joining/ Leaving the multi-device beta test on Android

Step 1: Open WhatsApp.

Step 2: Click on the three-dot menu icon.

Step 3: Head to Linked Devices.

Step 4: Click on Multi-Device Beta.

Step 5: Tap on Join Beta or Leave Beta.

Joining/ Leaving the multi-device beta test on iOS

Step 1: Open WhatsApp.

Step 2: Go to Settings.

Step 3: Click on Linked Devices.

Step 4: Click on Multi-Device Beta.

Step 5: Tap on Join Beta or Leave Beta.

The messaging platform first introduced the multi-device feature in July. Users will now be able to access their WhatsApp account on four different devices even if the smartphone does not have an internet connection. With the help of this feature, users can enjoy WhatsApp chatting on a laptop or computer even when the phone is turned off.