WhatsApp begins testing Mute videos feature, release soon: How it works

WhatsApp has reportedly begun testing the Mute videos feature. The feature has started rolling out for beta users. Check details here.

WhatsApp mute videos

WhatsApp is testing a whole lot of new features for its users globally. A new report suggests that the Facebook-owned messaging platform has begun testing a new feature dubbed Mute videos for its Android as well as iOS users out there. As the name suggests, this feature will allow users to Mute videos before sending them to contacts. Also Read - Change your WhatsApp number without losing old chats or contacts, here's how

According to a new report, WhatsApp has started rolling out the Mute videos feature for beta users already. To get their hands on the feature users will need to update the messaging application to the latest beat version 2.21.3.13 update by heading over to the app store. Testing the feature for beta users means that Mute videos is coming to Android and iOS users globally very soon. By testing the feature for users WhatsApp probably aims to fix all the bugs and release the final version without any issues. Also Read - Telegram leaves WhatsApp behind, becomes most downloaded app in January 2021

The messaging platform hasn’t officially announced when this Mute videos feature will be available for users globally. Rumours have also not revealed the launch timeline of this feature yet. Also Read - Beware! Fake WhatsApp for iPhone users was used to hack targets

How WhatsApp Mute videos feature works?

The messaging platform is reportedly testing this feature and should roll out for all users very soon. The feature is already available for beta users out there with version 2.21.3.13 version. With the Mute videos feature users will be able to first mute a video before sending it to a contact.

According to WABetaInfo the Mute videos feature or option will be available on the video editing screen of the application. It reportedly appears in the form of a volume icon under the seek bar.

The WhatsApp feature tracker suggests that users will be able to mute a video by just tapping on an outgoing video. It also suggests that all the other options including emote, text, and edit will still be available.

Meanwhile, the messaging platform is testing the multi-device support feature. The company has been testing this feature for a long time now. WhatsApp hasn’t revealed when this crucial feature will be available for users globally.

  Published Date: February 8, 2021 8:36 PM IST

