WhatsApp new Desktop app gets the first beta update: Here's what's new

WhatsApp recently rolled out a Windows app that resembles the web version but the standalone app pops up notifications even if it is closed. As per the latest report, the Universal Windows Platform app which can be downloaded on the Microsoft store is getting the first beta update. Also Read - The Indian connect: From Parag Agrawal to Sundar Pichai, Indian minds are ruling the tech world

According to WhatsApp tracker WABetaInfo, the social media platform is said to have submitted the first update of the UWP app on the Microsoft Store. The update is said to bring stability improvements and bug fixes to the app. Also Read - WhatsApp Payments gets permission to double user base in India

“WhatsApp is finally releasing the first update for the Universal Windows Platform app, through the official beta channel on the Microsoft Store, bringing the version up to 2.2145.3.0,” WABetaInfo said. Once updating to the new 2.2145.3.0 version, users will be able to notice a new welcome message on the WhatsApp main screen that reads, “We’d like to know your thoughts about this app. Please provide feedback by using the button located at bottom left.” Also Read - WhatsApp testing new shortcut to quickly forward stickers

In addition to general stability improvements, WhatsApp is asking for feedback to fix other issues including glitches faced by certain users while scrolling conversations.

WABetaInfo notes that post-installation of the app you will need to link your WhatsApp account from “Linked Devices” using a QR Code. Once done chats will start to sync and you will then be able to use the beta app. If you aren’t aware of the WhatsApp UWB app, it brings a new writing pad feature that will allow users to sketch an image with the help of Windows Ink and share it within the app.

On a related note, the Meta-owned platform recently released WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.21.24.11 which is said to have brought a dedicated shortcut to let users quickly forward stickers. However, the update is said to bring about some critical bugs as well. “WhatsApp keeps constantly crashing on Android 12 for some users when using the 2.21.24.11 update, so they cannot use WhatsApp at the moment,” WABetaInfo said. If you are facing a similar issue on your Android device, you can revert by manually uninstalling the current beta version.