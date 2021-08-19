WhatsApp testing a new feature to increase disappearing messages limit to 90 days

WhatsApp is working on several new features to release in the months to come. The Facebook owned instant messaging platform is reportedly currently testing to increase disappearing messages limit to 90 days. The feature is currently being tested among select Android users. There are no official word from WhatsApp on this upcoming feature. Also Read - Happy Independence Day 2021 wishes, messages: How to download 75th Independence Day WhatsApp Stickers

WhatsApp introduced disappearing messages feature last year that automatically deletes selected messages after 7 days. As per a new report coming from WABetaInfo blog, the messaging is testing to increase disappearing limit from 7 days to 90 days. Also Read - WhatsApp now makes chat transfer between Android, iOS super easy

WhatsApp testing new feature

The new report suggests that WhatsApp will soon add 90 days option to disappearing messages feature. Once the feature is available for everyone, selected messages/message will automatically get deleted after the set time period. Also Read - WhatsApp Web and Desktop app finally get these tools, new emojis for Android Beta

The introduction of 90 days limit takes away the key aim behind the disappearing messages. The idea behind the introduction of the disappearing messages feature was to avoid the existence of a certain message for a very long time.

WhatsApp launched disappearing messages feature with 7 days limit back in the month of November last year. Following it is the “view once messages” feature that was launched for users recently. Just as the name suggests, view once messages can be viewed only once, be it any multimedia files including photos, videos, or any other.

The 90 days limit for disappearing messages is currently being tested in beta and should release for everyone in the weeks/months to come. The feature is currently being tested for Android beta users only. Going by the track record, WhatsApp usually introduces new features for Android users followed by iOS. The same strategy could be followed for the upcoming features as well.

WhatsApp recently introduced chat transfer feature from iOS to Android. The feature has begun rolling out for select users. This new useful feature was first introduced at Samsung’s Unpacked event that witnessed the launch of the next generation foldable smartphones including the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3.