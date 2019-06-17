WhatsApp developers are working on a new feature to improve the image sharing experience. In the new WhatsApp update, we get the recipient name below the caption. This will ensure that users are aware of who they are sending the image to while adding the caption. This however seems slightly redundant as WhatsApp shows the profile image of the recipient on the top-left corner. However, clear mention of the contact name below the caption is likely to be more helpful. This WhatsApp update is likely to reduce the instances of sharing images with the wrong contact.

According to information available, this new design change is rolling out to WhatsApp Beta users on Android. If you are a WhatsApp Beta user on Android, ensure that you have version 2.19.173 or later installed to test this feature. You won’t get the feature on an older WhatsApp update. According to WABetaInfo, this is available for images shared both on an individual or even group chats. Given that this is already on beta, it looks like WhatsApp is looking at bringing it to the stable version of the app. It is unclear if the company is working on a similar feature for iOS users right now. The feature is likely to arrive the iOS app but we are unclear about the timeline.

WhatsApp to take legal action to crack down on bulk messaging

This feature comes just days after WhatsApp made a new announcement. As previously reported, WhatsApp revealed that it will start taking legal action against users sending too many messages. The company stated that it will take action against companies and individuals using WhatsApp for bulk messaging. WhatsApp also clarified that bulk messaging is against its terms and conditions.

The interesting thing about the announcement was that the legal action is not limited to WhatsApp. This means that WhatsApp will take legal action against services outside WhatsApp. The company will take legal action against entities “engaged in or assisting others” in breaking the terms and conditions. As previously reported, WhatsApp will start taking actions from December 7, 2019. This move is likely to be part of cracking down on fake news and misinformation.