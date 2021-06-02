comscore WhatsApp New Feature Launched: WhatsApp Business gets features to help users better connect with businesses
WhatsApp New Feature Latest Update: At Facebook F8 refresh, the secure messaging platform WhatsApp introduced several new features that will allow users to better connect with business.

WhatsApp Business API List Messages

At Facebook F8 refresh, the secure messaging platform WhatsApp introduced several new features that will allow users to better connect with businesses. Also Read - WhatsApp now lets playback speed controlling for voice messages on iOS, Android, Web: Here's how it works

WhatsApp said in an official statement “with more people turning to chat with businesses on WhatsApp, today at F8 Refresh we’re announcing updates to the WhatsApp Business API that will make it quicker for businesses to get started and for people to easily chat with these businesses.” Also Read - Facebook, WhatsApp, Google comply with new IT rules, just not Twitter: Govt

WhatsApp Business gets better: New features launched

WhatsApp also makes it easy for small and medium businesses to get started and expand their business using the messaging platform easily. “We’ve cut down the time it takes for businesses to get up and running from weeks to just five minutes. Whether a business wants to work with a business solution provider or get support directly from Facebook in the future, these improvements will make it easier for more medium and larger businesses to have customer conversations on WhatsApp,” the messaging platform said. Also Read - Alert! WhatsApp fake message goes viral: Claiming government is recording calls and messages

WhatsApp is also improving how businesses can communicate with their customers. For instance, businesses were often limited to sending timely notifications, which made it difficult to follow up with customers outside of a 24-hour window. WhatsApp Business will now support more types of messages — to let people know when an item is back in stock and much more.

WhatsApp Playback Speed

“We’ve also seen how periodic updates from health authorities about responding to the pandemic have been helpful and we want to make this kind of service available for more types of conversations,” WhatsApp added.

Additionally, the secure messaging platform is rolling out new messaging features that can help people get business done faster. New list messages present a menu of up to 10 options so users people no longer need to type out a response. The platform has also added Reply buttons that will allow people to quickly make a selection from up to three options with just a quick tap that a business can set ahead of time through their WhatsApp Business API account.

“With these updates, we’re also providing new ways for people to give greater feedback about the experience they are having if they have a reason to block a business,” WhatsApp said. “We want WhatsApp to be the most convenient and personal way for people and businesses to connect, and we’re excited about these new experiences we’re creating to improve business messaging.”

  Published Date: June 2, 2021 9:30 PM IST

