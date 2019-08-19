WhatsApp, which is used by over 1.5 billion users globally, adds a host of new features on a weekly basis. The popular messaging app from Facebook has over 400 million users in India. The company is all set to roll out new features to its Android and iOS apps soon. The list includes multi-platform support, WhatsApp QR Code, Hide Muted Status Updates and more. Here’s a quick look over some of the features that were just recently added to the WhatsApp app.

WhatsApp frequently forwarded label

If your WhatsApp app is up-to-date, then you might have noticed the “frequently forwarded” label on some of the forwarded messages. You can even check whether you have received this feature or not by forwarding a message or a file that has been forwarded multiple times before. Then, the messaging app will alert you with “forwarded many times” label. The company says when you forward a message, you can choose to share with up to five chats at one time. “The number of times a message has been forwarded is end-to-end encrypted,”WhatsApp added. Notably, the forwarding label will help curb fake news.

WhatsApp fingerprint lock feature

If you enable the “Fingerprint Lock” feature in the Privacy section of the app, then it will ask you to authenticate your fingerprint stored in the OS. Notably, one might still be able to reply to messages from notifications or receive calls after the lock. The reason behind this is that the feature only works to lock the main app. The feature comes with three options to “Automatically lock” the app. The first is “immediately”, the second is “After 1 minute”, and the third is “After 30 minutes”. The feature also allows users to enable or disable message context preview in the “New Message” notifications. Currently, this feature is only available in the beta version of WhatsApp.

Consecutive Voice messages

WhatsApp recently added ‘Consecutive Voice Messages’ playback feature for Android users. Notably, this feature was first available on the iOS version of WhatsApp. It allows a user to play consecutive voice messages automatically, instead of playing a voice message manually. Moreover, one doesn’t have to take any action as the app will notify users with a sound after the first voice message. After the sound, the second voice message will be played automatically.

“WhatsApp from Facebook” tag added

Besides, Facebook just recently released an update for its beta users that adds the “WhatsApp from Facebook” label to the app. “We want to be clearer about the products and services that are part of Facebook,” a spokesperson was quoted as saying. One can check the label in WhatsApp’s Settings section. To recall, the social media giant purchased WhatsApp back in February 2014.