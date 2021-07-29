comscore WhatsApp working on a feature to quickly transfer chats from iOS to Android
WhatsApp working on a feature to quickly transfer chats from iOS to Android

WhatsApp New Feature: WABetaInfo reports that WhatsApp is developing an official feature to help transfer chats from iPhone to Android phone quickly. Here’s everything we know about the feature so far.

whatsapp app

Image: Pexels

WhatsApp has launched several new features in the last few months. The instant messaging platform is reportedly working on a another feature, for which we all have been waiting for. As per a report coming from WABetaInfo, a blog that keeps track of upcoming WhatsApp features and developments, the platform is developing an official feature to help transfer chats from iPhone to Android phone. Also Read - WhatsApp will make archived chats stay where they belong, even if there's a new message

Since the introduction of WhatsApp, this has been one of the biggest problems that users have faced. It is good to see that the messaging platform is finally working to resolve the issue with the upcoming feature. The latest report suggests that the instant messaging platform has been working on the chats transfer feature since April this year. The feature reportedly has been showing in WhatsApp’s software since a few months now. Also Read - WhatsApp tips: How to send message to an unknown number without saving it

WhatsApp chat transfer feature coming  soon

WABetaInfo has also shared a screenshot showing how the feature will work once released. The screenshots show that it will be called “Move chats to Android”. The option will be added separately to WhatsApp’s iOS app. Also Read - WhatsApp Status video download: How to secretly download someone's status video

The Facebook owned messaging platform has not revealed any details about the iOS to Android chat transfer feature yet. Since the feature is under development, we can expect it to first release for iOS beta users and then followed by stable build. The timeline of the release is still unknown, so let’s wait for the platform to provide official details.

While the latest report shows chat transfer feature between iOS and Android, previous reports revealed vis-à-vis. Some past reports highlighted that WhatsApp will bring a Android to iOS chat transfer feature as well. No concrete details have been revealed by the Facebook owned instant messaging platform on these features yet.

Multi-device support coming soon

WhatsApp and Facebook head recently announced to release multi-device support for both Android and iOS users out there. The feature is being currently being tested with beta users and allows to login to any device without the need for the primary phone.

As the name suggests, this feature will let users use their WhatsApp account in more than one device at a time. This will mainly help users who are working from home and using WhatsApp on their mobile phone as well as laptop or tablet at the same time. Currently, the platform allows to use an account only on one mobile device and a laptop/PC/tablet at the same time.

  • Published Date: July 29, 2021 8:58 AM IST
  • Updated Date: July 29, 2021 9:01 AM IST

