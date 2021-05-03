WhatsApp has received a new update, which calls for the introduction of new features to make the usage much better. One such minor yet helpful feature is the ability to view photos and videos fully in a chat. Also Read - This WhatsApp message claiming lockdown in Uttar Pradesh extended is fake, don’t fall for it

The announcement was made via the messaging platform's Twitter handle. Here's a look at what's new with the new updated version of WhatsApp.

New WhatsApp update brings these features

The new WhatsApp update, version 2.21.80, now allows you to get a bigger preview of photos and videos in a chat window. This allows for convenient usage without the need for you to tap on the shared media and view it separately.

The feature was announced previously for iOS and has now reached all WhatsApp users (both Android and iOS).

Photos and videos in WhatsApp are now even bigger, so no one will be left out of the picture! That's the perfect reason to smile 😄 pic.twitter.com/2lzG5jLTKz — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) April 30, 2021

Apart from this, there’s something for Disappearing Messages too. Now, every person involved in a WhatsApp group can change the disappearing message settings by default. They no longer need an admin to do so.

However, the WhatsApp group admins still have control over the feature by changing the ‘Edit Group Info’ settings to take things into their hands.

The new WhatsApp update has started rolling out for users to access these new changes.

WhatsApp bot introduced too

In related news, WhatsApp, in collaboration with MyGov, has also introduced a new bot that will help people find COVID-19 vaccination centres in India.

The new ability is an extension to the MyGov Corona Helpdesk chatbot, which was launched last year amid the Coronavirus pandemic to help people get resources and accurate information on the novel virus.

For the new WhatsApp bot to work, people simply need to send ‘Namaste’ to ‘+91 9013151515’ and enter their PIN code. Following this, they will find a list of the nearest vaccination centres to go to as per their convenience. Alternatively, people can to ‘wa.me/919013151515’ to directly open the chat without the need to save the number.