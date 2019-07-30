comscore WhatsApp offering 1000GB free data is a hoax, all you need to know
  • Home
  • News
  • WhatsApp offering 1000GB free ‘internet data’ on its birthday is a hoax, all you need to know
News

WhatsApp offering 1000GB free ‘internet data’ on its birthday is a hoax, all you need to know

News

Researchers have received a message on WhatsApp stating that the app was giving away 1000GB of internet data to celebrate its 10th anniversary this year. Here's everything you need to know about WhatsApp's free internet data scam.

  • Published: July 30, 2019 4:13 PM IST
whatsapp-ios

Have you received a WhatsApp message offering 1000GB free Internet data? Beware, as it is a scam that is spreading fast. Researchers from cybersecurity firm ESET received a message on WhatsApp stating that the app was giving away 1000GB of internet data to celebrate its 10th anniversary this year.

The fraudulent campaign is hosted by a domain that is home to yet more bogus offers pretending to come from other well-known brands. “What strikes us right off the bat here is that the URL that comes with the message is not an official WhatsApp domain,” the researchers said in a blog post. Even though businesses may sometimes run promotions through third parties, the rule of thumb here is to check on the company’s website to make sure any promotion is real and valid.

WhatsApp will soon allow you to use one account on multiple phones

Also Read

WhatsApp will soon allow you to use one account on multiple phones

Furthermore, if a user taps the link, then he/she would reportedly be redirected to a page that invites you to answer a series of questions. The survey includes questions like how you found the offer to your opinion on the app. “While you would be responding to the questionnaire, the site would invite you to pass along the offer to at least 30 more people in order to qualify for the big reward’. Needless to say, this is merely a way to boost the campaign’s reach,” said the researchers.

WhatsApp Pay confirmed to launch in India later this year

Also Read

WhatsApp Pay confirmed to launch in India later this year

Besides, recently it was reported that WhatsApp is working on a multi-platform system. This will ensure that users can use the service on multiple devices without any issues. WhatsApp will allow users to use the same account, possibly with the chat history on iOS and Android.

WABetaInfo revealed that WhatsApp is working on a UWP version of WhatsApp to allow multi-platform usage. Current WhatsApp Web will work without any change. To clarify, the UWP app can work independently while the Web version will still require an internet connection. This means that users will be required to be connected to the app on a mobile device or through the UWP app.

With inputs from IANS

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: July 30, 2019 4:13 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Deals
Honor Friendship Days sale: A look at top offers
thumb-img
News
Oppo K3 vs Realme X: What's different
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Flipkart teaser out
thumb-img
News
Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro first sale tomorrow: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Black Shark 2 Pro launched: Check price, full specs and features
News
Black Shark 2 Pro launched: Check price, full specs and features
Need for Speed 2019 title and price leaked

Gaming

Need for Speed 2019 title and price leaked

MediaTek Helio G90 gaming-focused SoC announced

News

MediaTek Helio G90 gaming-focused SoC announced

Google Pixel 4 to debut soon: Here's everything we know so far

News

Google Pixel 4 to debut soon: Here's everything we know so far

Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 5G may have been certified in China ahead of launch

News

Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 5G may have been certified in China ahead of launch

Most Popular

Asus ROG Zephyrus M GU502GU Review

GoPro Hero 7 White Review

Tata Sky Binge Review

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active Review

Realme X Review

WhatsApp offering 1000GB free ‘internet data’ on its birthday is a hoax, all you need to know

Black Shark 2 Pro launched: Check price, full specs and features

MediaTek Helio G90 gaming-focused SoC announced

Google Pixel 4 to debut soon: Here's everything we know so far

Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 5G may have been certified in China ahead of launch

Internet penetration is the biggest challenge in India: APUS Group

Why Indian engineers are missing the mark for the jobs they set out to pursue

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Related Topics

Related Stories

WhatsApp offering 1000GB free ‘internet data’ on its birthday is a hoax, all you need to know

News

WhatsApp offering 1000GB free ‘internet data’ on its birthday is a hoax, all you need to know
Google Pixel 4 to debut soon: Here's everything we know so far

News

Google Pixel 4 to debut soon: Here's everything we know so far
Samsung Galaxy J7 Duo finally gets One UI update with Android 9 Pie

News

Samsung Galaxy J7 Duo finally gets One UI update with Android 9 Pie
Honor 10, Honor 8X will receive Android Q update

News

Honor 10, Honor 8X will receive Android Q update
Realme 3i to go on sale tomorrow at 12PM: Price in India, offers, features

News

Realme 3i to go on sale tomorrow at 12PM: Price in India, offers, features

हिंदी समाचार

Tik Tok की पेरेंट कंपनी ByteDance ने Smartisan के साथ की पार्टनरशिप, जल्द लॉन्च होगा स्मार्टफोन

Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4A Pro vs Micromax Android TV: कीमत, स्पेसिफिकेशंस और डिजाइन के मामले में कौन है बेहतर

Redmi K20 Pro का Summer Honey White Colour Variant लॉन्च

WhatsApp फ्री में दे रहा है 1 हजार GB इंटरनेट डेटा, जानें क्या है सच

PUBG Mobile vs PUBG Mobile Lite: इन दोनों वर्जन में ये हैं अंतर

News

WhatsApp offering 1000GB free ‘internet data’ on its birthday is a hoax, all you need to know
News
WhatsApp offering 1000GB free ‘internet data’ on its birthday is a hoax, all you need to know
Black Shark 2 Pro launched: Check price, full specs and features

News

Black Shark 2 Pro launched: Check price, full specs and features
MediaTek Helio G90 gaming-focused SoC announced

News

MediaTek Helio G90 gaming-focused SoC announced
Google Pixel 4 to debut soon: Here's everything we know so far

News

Google Pixel 4 to debut soon: Here's everything we know so far
Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 5G may have been certified in China ahead of launch

News

Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 5G may have been certified in China ahead of launch