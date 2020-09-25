comscore WhatsApp cannot read you chats, assures company officially | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • WhatsApp or anybody else cannot read your chats, company assures highest privacy standards
News

WhatsApp or anybody else cannot read your chats, company assures highest privacy standards

News

The ongoing doubts on data privacy and security on WhatsApp chats have led the company to come up with clarifications. WhatsApp says the chats are fully encrypted and nobody else can read them.

  • Published: September 25, 2020 2:10 PM IST
WhatsApp step 1

Representative Image

In the last few weeks, WhatsApp’s promise on privacy has been put under the scanner. In the investigation leading up to the death of the popular Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, a few personal WhatsApp chats of the accused were leaked. Several people and media houses started questioning the security of the encrypted chats on the platform. If you had doubts too, the company has come up with a clarification on the issue. Also Read - How to change your WhatsApp number

“WhatsApp protects your messages with end-to-end encryption so that only you and the person you’re communicating with can read what is sent, and nobody in between can access it, not even WhatsApp. It’s important to remember that people sign up on WhatsApp using only a phone number, and WhatsApp doesn’t have access to your message content,” says WhatsApp. Also Read - WhatsApp multi-device feature reportedly in final developmental stages

Everything you need to know about Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, NEW iPad Air, & More

“WhatsApp follows guidance provided by operating system manufacturers for on-device storage and we encourage people to take advantage of all the security features provided by operating systems such as strong passwords or biometric IDs to prevent third parties from accessing content stored on the device,” the spokesperson added. Also Read - WhatsApp: How to check all the photos, videos and files shared with an individual

The WhatsApp chats, hence, are encrypted and can only read by the sender as well as the recipient. The only way a third person can access the chats is either via unverified access to the device or sharing screenshots of the chats. Moreover, WhatsApp accounts of users can be protected by biometric locks such as fingerprint sensors and FaceID (on iPhones).

WhatsApp chats on the cloud aren’t encrypted

While the chats stored on your smartphone are protected by encryption, the backups of the same aren’t. Android users have the option to store a backup of chats on Google Drive whereas the iCloud is available for iPhones. Access to chats can be possible with device cloning, even for the older deleted chats.

Android 11 will come with Emoji 13.0, including 62 new emojis, 55 gender and skin tone variants

Also Read

Android 11 will come with Emoji 13.0, including 62 new emojis, 55 gender and skin tone variants

Additionally, the company has a different set of rules for law enforcement agencies. In its blog post, WhatsApp says, “We disclose account records solely in accordance with our terms of service and applicable law. Additionally, we will assess whether requests are consistent with internationally recognized standards including human rights, due process, and the rule of law. A Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty request or letter rogatory may be required to compel the disclosure of the contents of an account.”

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: September 25, 2020 2:10 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 3 GPS launched for USD 299
Wearables
Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 3 GPS launched for USD 299
Google Pixel 5, Pixel 4a 5G renders and specs leak

News

Google Pixel 5, Pixel 4a 5G renders and specs leak

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 First Look and Hands-on

Review

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 First Look and Hands-on

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite launches at a price of Rs 2,999

News

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite launches at a price of Rs 2,999

OnePlus Nord now available on open sale

News

OnePlus Nord now available on open sale

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 First Look and Hands-on

Redmi 9 Review

Skullcandy Sesh Evo review: Needs more evolution

Samsung Galaxy M51 review

Marvel s Avengers review: One for the Marvel fans

WhatsApp cannot read you chats, assures company officially

Google Pixel 5, Pixel 4a 5G renders and specs leak

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite launches at a price of Rs 2,999

OnePlus Nord now available on open sale

Zoom Android app now supports virtual background feature

Everything you need to know about Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, NEW iPad Air

MIUI 12: Here's the first look of the new Android skin from Xiaomi

BlueJeans vs Zoom vs Google Meet vs Microsoft Teams: A comparison

Ubisoft Forward 2020: Prince of Persia The Sands of Time Remake and other titles announced

BGR Talks: Kuldeep Malhotra, Konica Minolta India

Related Topics

Related Stories

How to change your WhatsApp number

How To

How to change your WhatsApp number
Jio Mart grocery store now available through MyJio app on mobile

News

Jio Mart grocery store now available through MyJio app on mobile
WhatsApp multi-device feature in final developmental stages

News

WhatsApp multi-device feature in final developmental stages
WhatsApp: How to check all the photos, videos and files shared with an individual

How To

WhatsApp: How to check all the photos, videos and files shared with an individual
Facebook launches a webpage to highlight WhatsApp bugs

News

Facebook launches a webpage to highlight WhatsApp bugs

हिंदी समाचार

Garmin ने लॉन्च की धूप से चलने वाली स्मार्टवॉच, जानिए क्या है कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

Vi (वोडाफोन आइडिया) के यूजर्स को फ्री में मिल रहा इतने जीबी डेटा, जानिए ऑफर

Nokia 7.3 स्मार्टफोन का वीडियो आया सामने, देखिए कैसा होगा डिजाइन और स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

OnePlus 8T फोन 65W चार्ज के साथ होगा लॉन्च, 4500mAh की बैटरी सिर्फ 39 में होगी फुल

अपकमिंग Vivo Y12s स्मार्टफोन Helio P35 चिपसेट के साथ गूगल की लिस्टिंग पर हुआ स्पॉट

Latest Videos

Apple iOS 14, Sony PS5, LG Wing, YouTube Shorts: Weekly News Roundup

News

Apple iOS 14, Sony PS5, LG Wing, YouTube Shorts: Weekly News Roundup
Realme Narzo 20 Pro Camera Review

Reviews

Realme Narzo 20 Pro Camera Review
Everything you need to know about Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, NEW iPad Air

Features

Everything you need to know about Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, NEW iPad Air
MIUI 12: Here's the first look of the new Android skin from Xiaomi

Features

MIUI 12: Here's the first look of the new Android skin from Xiaomi

News

Google Pixel 5, Pixel 4a 5G renders and specs leak
News
Google Pixel 5, Pixel 4a 5G renders and specs leak
Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite launches at a price of Rs 2,999

News

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite launches at a price of Rs 2,999
OnePlus Nord now available on open sale

News

OnePlus Nord now available on open sale
Zoom Android app now supports virtual background feature

News

Zoom Android app now supports virtual background feature
Google Maps on mobile to start giving details about COVID-19 cases in cities

News

Google Maps on mobile to start giving details about COVID-19 cases in cities

new arrivals in india

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

14,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

24,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers