WhatsApp payments service to launch by the year-end

WhatsApp India has revealed that it is planning to launch the much-anticipated payment service by the end of the year. The company initially started testing the service back in 2017 on an invite-only basis. However, even after about two years, WhatsApp has not officially launched the service in the Indian market. This new information comes about two months after the last report about WhatsApp payments service. This report stated that the company was close to launching the service in India.

WhatsApp payments service launch details

Given that it has been more than two months since the last update, we were unsure about the launch timeline. However, Abhijit Bose, WhatsApp India head revealed the new estimate in an interview with The Economic Times. As part of the interview, Bose stated, “We hope to offer the service by the end of the year”. The company is planning to integrate the payment system with its WhatsApp for Business app. WhatsApp aims at enabling “end-to-end communication cycle” between the customers and small business using the app. It is planning to make the experience more seamless and efficient to increase sales.

Bose believes that this will make thing easier for small businesses across the country. The launch and integration of WhatsApp payments service along with the business app will help WhatsApp in its mission. He also shared details behind making the WhatsApp Business API a paid service in comparison to making the app free. As part of the explanation, Bose stated that Business API is a separate product. In addition, it is meant for medium and large businesses that communicate with their customers all across the world.

As per reports in the past, WhatsApp has already completed an audit regarding its data practices. WhatsApp is facing issues in launching the service because the Indian Government is wary of data privacy and security concerns. The government wants to ensure that all WhatsApp payment-related data is just stored in services inside India.