WhatsApp wins approval to expand WhatsApp Pay to 100 million users

WhatsApp has secured approval by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) for expanding its payments platform, WhatsApp Pay, to a total of 100 million users in the country, as per a recent report.

The NPCI has confirmed that the messaging platform has been permitted to roll out its payments service to an additional 60 million users in India. "National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has approved an additional sixty million users on UPI for WhatsApp. With this approval, WhatsApp will be able to expand the service to its hundred (100) million users," an NPCI spokesperson told TechCrunch.

WhatsApp initially started testing its payments service in India with one million users back in 2018. The company formally launched the service in 2020 after spending years to comply with the regulation, which included all payments-related data to be stored locally. At the time, the company was allowed to roll out WhatsApp Pay to just 20 million users in the country. Then last year, this limit was increased to 40 million users. Now, the Meta-owned messaging app has been allowed to expand the service to 60 million users, taking the count to a total of 100 million users.

It is worth mentioning that though WhatsApp Pay’s cap has been expanded to 100 million users, the new limit still restricts the service’s growth prospects in the country where it has more than 500 million users.

The company, on its part, has told the NPCI that it wants to operate “without a cap” several times. However, NPCI, as per a Reuters report, is of the view that allowing all of WhatsApp users to access the payments service could strain India’s financial infrastructure. And so, the organisation has given a staggered roll out permission to the company.