WhatsApp introduced picture-in-picture (PIP) feature for both Android and iOS apps more than a year ago. Now, the instant messaging platform is gearing up to release an updated version of the picture-in-picture (PIP) feature for Android users. The picture in picture feature on WhatsApp essentially lets you watch videos in a floating / pop-up window while you still continue to navigate in the chat.

WhatsApp picture-in-picture feature

Now, WABetaInfo, the account that keeps a track on the upcoming changes on WhatsApp, has revealed some new information. The upgraded version of picture in picture mode for Android will let you play videos in the background even after switching chats. It will work with videos hosted on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and Streamable.

WhatsApp beta for Android 2.19.177: After 3 months, WhatsApp is finally rolling out the possibility to use PiP when you switch to another chat or when WhatsApp is in background! Read the quoted article to discover how it works and details about the compatibility! https://t.co/hyYFxPB05U — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) June 18, 2019

Currently, when you leave WhatsApp or switch the chat window, the picture-in-picture video stops working. The feature is currently under testing on WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.19.177. The feature could soon make it to the stable version, but there is no timeline for the same. There is also no word on whether or not it will be made available for iOS users.

WhatsApp is also working on a new feature that will save the embarrassment of sharing photos with the wrong recipient. In the new update, we get the recipient name below the caption section. This will ensure that users are aware of who they are sending the image to while adding the caption. The feature has been spotted on Android, and will likely be made available for iOS users too.

WhatsApp has also recently revealed that it will start taking legal action against users sending too many messages. It will take action against companies and individuals using WhatsApp for bulk messaging. WhatsApp also clarified that bulk messaging is against its terms and conditions. As previously reported, WhatsApp will start taking actions from December 7, 2019. This move is likely to be part of cracking down on fake news and misinformation.