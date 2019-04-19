WhatsApp planning to change emojis for its Status updates

WhatsApp developers are working to change the emojis that users use in their status updates. The company is testing a new style of emojis that will be available via the doodle picker. This means that these emojis are different from the ones that are used in a chat conversation or even while typing a text status and then sharing it with your friends and family. This new style of emoji was spotted in the latest WhatsApp Beta for Android with version number 2.19.110.

The changes were reported by WABetaInfo along with screenshots highlighting the change in the emoji style. The report also noted that since the team is currently working on the changes, they are not really visible to the beta testers. This is because WhatsApp developers take their own time to work on a feature. The delay is likely the result of extensive testing so that the final feature is robust for millions of WhatsApp users across platforms and device types.

There is no estimate on when the company is planning to release the new emoji style to everyone. As reported previously, the new feature comes days after the company revealed the redesigned Doodle UI with the Beta version 2.19.106.

WhatsApp is reportedly working on bringing support for animated stickers on the platform. This is likely to make the stickers feature more interactive and interesting for users. WhatsApp is also working on a feature that will prevent users from taking screenshots in the app when Authentication is enabled.