WhatsApp prepares new interface for calls

According to information from the WABetaInfo website, WhatsApp is working on a new interface for the call screen, which basically positions all buttons at the bottom of the application screen. The new interface is still in development and was discovered in the latest Beta version – 2.20.198.11 – for the Android version of the messaging application. Also Read - WhatsApp: Advanced Search, Rooms and new icons coming soon

In addition to placing all buttons related to the call at the bottom of the screen, such as the button to activate/deactivate the microphone and the button to activate/deactivate the smartphone camera. The button to hang up is now more prominently displayed. Also Read - WhatsApp Pay antitrust complaint dismissed by CCI: Report

Watch: Samsung Galaxy M31s Camera Review

Other news discovered by WABetainfo in the Beta version of WhatsApp includes a new ringtone for group calls and a new type of animation for the animated stickers. The new ringtone for group calls should help the user to more clearly distinguish this type of call from an individual call. Since in the current version of the application, the same ringtone is played every time a user receives a call from a single person or group. Also Read - Xiaomi phones start getting 5G messaging feature, to allow WhatsApp-like texting

Users interested in testing the Beta versions of WhatsApp for Android can do this as part of the Google Play Beta Program. It is important to note that the number of places for testers is limited. But new slots may be made available in the future.

Upcoming expected features on Whatsapp

Still, on the news for WhatsApp, information recently emerged that the app’s developers were working on support for logging in to multiple devices without relying on the smartphone connection.

Earlier this August, WhatsApp gained a tool to help users detect fake news shared on the app. When the user receives the link to a shared news item, he can click on the small magnifying glass icon displayed next to him to search for related information.