WhatsApp is under fire for its new Privacy Policy which enlists sharing of user data with parent company Facebook. The messaging app initially announced February 8, 2021, will be the deadline for users to accept the policy, though it was later extended by three months. A recent survey by community-based social media network LocalCircles revealed that only 18 percent of users are willing to continue using WhatsApp. Also Read - WhatsApp vs Signal vs Telegram: The best messaging app for you?

The survey received over 24,000 responses from citizens across 244 districts of India. Out of 8,997 citizens who answered the question that tried to understand what citizens are considering regarding WhatsApp’s new privacy policy, only 18 percent said they will continue using WhatsApp and let them use their data, according to LocalCircles. Also Read - Signal tips: How to use Signal on laptop, PC

Further, 26 percent of users said they will drastically reduce WhatsApp usage and start using other platforms. Notably, rivals like Telegram and Signal saw more than 40 lakh users join the platforms between January 6 to January 10, following the updated Privacy Policy announcement by WhatsApp in the first week of January, according to Sensor Tower data. Meanwhile, WhatsApp’s downloads fell by 35 percent during this time period. Also Read - WhatsApp features we are eagerly waiting for

LocalCircles reported that 24 percent of users said they and their groups are considering moving to other platforms, while 15 percent said they will stop using Whatsapp completely, respectively. The rest 10 percent of users said to reduce WhatsApp usage.

“The survey result indicated that the messaging app is likely to see 15% users in India completely moving away, while 36% will reduce usage drastically,” as per LocalCircles report.

WhatsApp’s updated policy announcement was followed by a blog post in which the messaging app explained what data it shares with Facebook and the data that remains private.WhatsApp also extended the deadline to accept the new Privacy Policy to May 15. The post came amid confusion over its new Privacy Policy, which led to users flocking to its rival apps as they found out that their data will be shared with Facebook.

Among data that WhatsApp will share with Facebook include payment account and transaction information for users who use WhatsApp’s payments services or use its Services meant for purchases or other financial transactions. LocalCircles report pointed out that 67 percent of users said they will likely discontinue chats with Whatsapp business accounts if Whatsapp shares user and transaction information with Facebook and third party services, while 91 percent said they will not use its payment features, respectively.