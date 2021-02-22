WhatsApp has explained in an FAQ page on its website what will happen if users do not accept its updated privacy policy by May 15. The messaging app has clearly said that the WhatsApp account of users will not be deleted after this date, though the functionalities will be limited. Also Read - WhatsApp Features 2021: How to restore data, migrate it to Telegram, Signal

WhatsApp announced an update to its privacy policy in January and forced users to accept it by February 8. WhatsApp previously said that users who do not accept the policy will lose access to their accounts after this date.

However, the company was forced to extend the deadline to May 15 amid concerns of hundreds and thousands of users that the messaging app is sharing personal data of users with parent company Facebook. WhatsApp has since been trying to offer users more information on how it collects and shares data and that its new privacy policy only concerns accounts that communicate to business accounts.

What is WhatsApp privacy policy

WhatsApp’s privacy policy mainly relates to messaging between businesses and their customers on WhatsApp. The company has said that parts of data of those interacting with businesses on WhatsApp are stored on Facebook’s servers and mainly used by WhatsApp for targeting ads on Facebook.

WhatsApp has clarified that the personal messages of users will remain private, though interactions with businesses might not have the same protections. Keep in mind that chatting with a business account on WhatsApp is optional.

WhatsApp privacy policy: What happens if you do not accept by May 15?

“To give you enough time to review changes at your own pace and convenience, we’ve extended the effective date to May 15th. If you haven’t accepted by then, WhatsApp will not delete your account,” WhatsApp said in the FAQ.

WhatsApp users who do not accept the policy by May 15 will not be able to read or send messages from the app. Further, users will be able to receive calls and notifications but only for a short time, after which WhatsApp’s policy related to inactive users will apply.

“To maintain security, limit data retention, and protect the privacy of our users, WhatsApp accounts are generally deleted after 120 days of inactivity. Inactivity means the user hasn’t connected to WhatsApp,” the policy read.

Those who do not wish to accept the company’s new privacy policy will have the option to export their chat history on Android or iPhone, and download a report of their account. WhatsApp account on Android, iPhone, or KaiOS can be deleted as well

However, do keep in mind that once done, the message history associated with the account will be erased and the user will be removed from all their WhatsApp groups. WhatsApp backups will be deleted as well upon deleting WhatsApp account.

WhatsApp to display banner to give more information on its privacy policy

WhatsApp recently said it will start to display banner in the coming days to give more information regarding its privacy policy. It will essentially invite users to check out the platform’s privacy policies again. Prior to this, WhatsApp started to give out information on its privacy policy through its Status feature.