WhatsApp Read Later feature begins testing: What it is?

WhatsApp recently launched several features with the aim to enhance user experience. The company is now reportedly testing a new version of Archived Chats dubbed Read Later. So what is this Read Later feature that WhatsApp is working on and how the feature works? When will this WhatsApp feature rollout for users officially? We will answer these questions in this piece today. Read on. Also Read - New WhatsApp features: You must try these new features today

What is WhatsApp’s Read Later feature?

As the name suggests the Read Later feature will allow users to mute chats for as long as they want. The feature works a lot like the Vacation mode that the messaging platform has been working on for a long time now, as reports suggest. Also Read - How to send Happy Diwali GIFs and stickers on WhatsApp

The key difference between the existing Archived Chats and the upcoming Read Later feature will be that the latter will not notify users when a new message arrives. For instance, if you add a chat to the Read Later option you will not receive any kind of notifications from the contact. However, right now if you archive a chat WhatsApp notifies you when a new message arrives from the contact. Some reports suggest that the upcoming Read Later feature is aimed to cut down on interruptions from the contact a user doesn’t wish to hear from. Also Read - WhatsApp Payment: How to setup, send and receive money

How the WhatsApp Read Later feature works?

The Read Later feature has many similarities with the Archived Chats feature but this one is a slightly enhanced version. So, once the feature is rolled out to users globally the user will need to add a contact to Read Later. Once the contact is added the user will not receive any sort of notifications from the user whether it’s a message, call or any other.

WhatsApp Read Later can be enabled or disabled by the user whenever they wish. As noted earlier this feature works a lot like the Vacation mode that WhatsApp has been working on for a long time. The messaging platform is yet to reveal more details about the Read Later feature.

Notably, this feature was recently spotted on the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS version, more specifically on WhatsApp iOS beta version 2.20.130.1.