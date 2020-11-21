comscore Five WhatsApp features we all are eagerly waiting for | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • 5 upcoming WhatsApp features: Read Later, advances wallpaper and more
News

5 upcoming WhatsApp features: Read Later, advances wallpaper and more

News

WhatsApp is in no mood to stop anytime soon and is gearing up to release more and more features for users globally. Here are 5 features we are waiting for.

whatsapp upcoming features

WhatsApp releases new features every other week to enhance the overall user experience. The Facebook owned messaging platform recently introduced several new features including disappearing messages, delete in bulk, Shopping and many more. The platform is in no mood to stop anytime soon and gearing up to release more and more features for users globally. Out of the many upcoming features we have listed out five features that will make your experience on WhatsApp better than ever before. Take a look. Also Read - WhatsApp to let you mute videos before sending, currently testing in beta

Read Later

WhatsApp Read Later will reportedly replace the existing Archived Chat feature. The feature will work similarly to long time rumoured Vacation mode. Once the feature is enabled for a chat, you will no longer get messages or call notifications from the select contact. You will be able to enable or disable the option for a chat whenever required. Unlike the Archived Chat feature, Read Later will not notify you when a selected contact sends a message. Also Read - WhatsApp begins testing ‘Read Later’ feature: What is it, how does it work

Mute videos before sending

This one is an important feature that the messaging platform is working on. The ‘mute videos before sending’ feature was first spotted by WABetaInfo. As the name suggests, this feature will allow you to mute a video before sending to a contact similar to other social media platforms including Instagram and Twitter. The feature is currently being tested and will release soon. Also Read - New WhatsApp features: You must try these new features today

Report to WhatsApp

This is also an important feature that the messaging platform is working on right now. Once this message is available you will be able to report a WhatsApp contact if they send unwanted messages. The messaging platform is said to introduce a Report to WhatsApp option to make it easy for users to report a contact if required.

Multi-device support

This feature is being tested for several months now. Reports suggest that the multi-device support feature is in the final stage of testing and should be available for users very soon. This feature becomes even more important right now as we work from home and connect several devices to keep in regular touch with colleagues and do our everyday work.

Advanced Wallpaper

Right now WhatsApp allows you to change the wallpaper and that is maintained for all contact. With the Advanced Wallpaper option, users will be able to select a specific wallpaper for a contact. The feature is currently under development and should be released for all users very soon.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: November 21, 2020 3:40 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more

Editor's Pick

Microsoft Teams is now free to use for everyone on web
News
Microsoft Teams is now free to use for everyone on web
How to get free Netflix subscription for two days in India

News

How to get free Netflix subscription for two days in India

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 to come with under-display camera

News

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 to come with under-display camera

PUBG Mobile India download link was available briefly for some users: Report

Gaming

PUBG Mobile India download link was available briefly for some users: Report

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 25,000 to play PUBG Mobile India

Photo Gallery

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 25,000 to play PUBG Mobile India

PUBG Mobile India comes soon: Here are top 5 smartphones under Rs 25,000 to play it

Photo Gallery

PUBG Mobile India comes soon: Here are top 5 smartphones under Rs 25,000 to play it

Most Popular

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

Five WhatsApp features we all are eagerly waiting for

Microsoft Teams is now free to use for everyone on web

How to get free Netflix subscription for two days in India

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 to come with under-display camera

TikTok-like short-video making app Chingari touches 38 million users

How to Get iPhone's Access Dot Feature on Android

Oxygen OS rated the most preferred OS, we talk to OnePlus

Top 6 Secret Android Features You Didn't Know About

Top 5 Instagram tips and tricks

Ditch negativity, hatred of online world for balanced digital life

Related Topics

Related Stories

Five WhatsApp features we all are eagerly waiting for

News

Five WhatsApp features we all are eagerly waiting for
WhatsApp to let you mute videos before sending, currently testing in beta

News

WhatsApp to let you mute videos before sending, currently testing in beta
WhatsApp Read Later feature testing begins: What it is?

News

WhatsApp Read Later feature testing begins: What it is?
New WhatsApp features: Payment, Disappearing Messages, Shopping and more

Apps

New WhatsApp features: Payment, Disappearing Messages, Shopping and more
WhatsApp tips: How to send Happy Diwali GIFs and Stickers

How To

WhatsApp tips: How to send Happy Diwali GIFs and Stickers

हिंदी समाचार

Vi (Vodafone Idea) का Rs269 का प्रीपेड प्लान लॉन्च : 56 दिनों की वैलिडिटी, 4GB डाटा, अनलिमिटिड कॉलिंग

Poco M3 की लॉन्चिंग से पहले लीक हुआ डिजाइन और कलर, जानिए क्या होंगे स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

Redmi Note 7 सीरीज को मिल रहा MIUI 12 का अपडेट, जुड़ेंगे नए फीचर्स

ZTE ने पेश किया अपना अगला मिड बजट 5G स्मार्टफोन, 30 नवंबर को होगा लॉन्च

लॉन्च से पहले Nokia 2.4 का कैमरा फीचर हुआ टीज, नाइट मोड को करेगा सपोर्ट

Latest Videos

Apple iPhone 12 review

Reviews

Apple iPhone 12 review
Xbox Series X first impressions (Indian unit): Next-gen is exciting

Hands On

Xbox Series X first impressions (Indian unit): Next-gen is exciting
How to Get iPhone's Access Dot Feature on Android

Features

How to Get iPhone's Access Dot Feature on Android
Apple Silicon Mac Event: Everything you need to know about

News

Apple Silicon Mac Event: Everything you need to know about

News

Five WhatsApp features we all are eagerly waiting for
News
Five WhatsApp features we all are eagerly waiting for
Microsoft Teams is now free to use for everyone on web

News

Microsoft Teams is now free to use for everyone on web
How to get free Netflix subscription for two days in India

News

How to get free Netflix subscription for two days in India
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 to come with under-display camera

News

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 to come with under-display camera
TikTok-like short-video making app Chingari touches 38 million users

News

TikTok-like short-video making app Chingari touches 38 million users

new arrivals in india

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

14,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

24,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers