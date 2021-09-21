comscore WhatsApp Removes Messenger Rooms Shortcut: Check Deets
The instant messaging app is said to have removed one of its popular features Messenger Rooms Shortcut which it added a year ago.

  Published: September 21, 2021 2:53 PM IST
WhatsApp Remove Messenger RoomWhatsApp keeps on adding new features to make its app more user-friendly. Recently the company made available its multi-device support available for non-beta users. But according to a WABetaInfo report, the instant messaging app has now removed one of its popular features which it added a year ago- the WhatsApp Messenger Rooms Shortcut. Also Read - WhatsApp multi-device support available for Android, iOS users: How to enable the setting

As per the report, “More than one year ago, WhatsApp has released a useful shortcut to create Messenger Rooms, allowing up to 50 participants to join a group video call on Facebook. Today there is news: WhatsApp is (finally) removing this option, deleting it from the chat share sheet and the calls section on WhatsApp beta for Android and iOS” Also Read - How to send disappearing photos and videos on WhatsApp in a few simple steps

This feature was later brought to Instagram and then it has been released for WhatsApp as well. With the introduction of this feature, Android users of WhatsApp were able create or join a room through WhatsApp itself. The report further states, “WhatsApp verifies which features are used by their users. If the feature didn’t achieve success, it means it’s the moment to modify it. In this case, they have verified that the option is not used, so they might have thought it would have been better to remove it, maybe including a good replacement for the next updates.” Also Read - WhatsApp multi-device feature beta starts rolling out for all iOS users: Report

The WhatsApp Messenger Rooms Shortcut was first introduced in May 2020. According to a report, WhatsApp beta for iOS 2.21.190.11 and WhatsApp beta for Android 2.21.19.15 are the two beta versions on which WhatsApp has disabled the sharing functionality for iOS and Android respectively.

Recently, the company introduced a special feature through which users can now be able to transfer chats from iOS to Android. WhatsApp has officially released this chat migration feature. At present, this feature has been introduced by WhatsApp for Samsung’s smartphones. The company did this chat migration feature during the Galaxy Unpacked event last month. But at that time this feature was released only for foldable phones.

  Published Date: September 21, 2021 2:53 PM IST

News

