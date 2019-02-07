comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • WhatsApp removing 2 mn suspicious accounts a month
News

WhatsApp removing 2 mn suspicious accounts a month

News

WhatsApp is banning accounts that send a high volume of messages.

  • Published: February 7, 2019 2:42 PM IST
whatsapp-stock

Facebook-owned WhatsApp is removing at least two million accounts each month for bulk or automated behaviour and over 75 percent of those without recent user reports. According to the company, these efforts are particularly important during elections where certain groups may attempt to send messages at scale.

“While there are many actors trying to abuse the free service we provide, we are constantly advancing our anti-abuse operations to keep the platform safe,” WhatsApp said in a statement on Thursday. WhatsApp is banning accounts that send a high volume of messages.

“We’re able to detect and ban many accounts before they register a” preventing them from sending a single message. Roughly 20 percent of account bans happened at registration time,” the company informed. WhatsApp which has over 200 million users in India aims to understand the behavioral cues indicating bulk registrations.

“For example, our systems can detect if a similar phone number has been recently abused or if the computer network used for registration has been associated with suspicious behaviour,” it added. As part of establishing its operations in India, WhatsApp said it has identified a Grievance Officer who can be contacted directly if a user has a concern about their WhatsApp experience and is unable to report it through other channels.

WhatsApp said it facilitated training for political parties in states that went into elections in 2018. “We will expand this effort and work with the Election Commission of India in the lead up to the national election this year,” said WhatsApp.

WhatsApp recently hired Abhijit Bose to lead India operations who will grow a local team that can further develop relationships with civil society and respond to the government on a timely basis. “This team will include local legal, policy and business teams that can work with our Indian partners on common goals, such as increasing financial inclusion and digital literacy across India,” it added.

  • Published Date: February 7, 2019 2:42 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
WhatsApp removing 2 mn suspicious accounts a month
thumb-img
News
New 'V' smartphone series to further fortify our position in India: Vivo
thumb-img
News
Sony Xperia XZ4 may have a 'CinemaWide' display
thumb-img
News
Moto G7 Plus gets listed on Geekbench ahead of today's launch in Brazil

Editor's Pick

2018 Global market shipments fell by 4 percent, India rose by 10 percent
News
2018 Global market shipments fell by 4 percent, India rose by 10 percent
Flickr extends photo deletion deadline for free tier users till March 12

News

Flickr extends photo deletion deadline for free tier users till March 12

Samsung true wireless 'Galaxy Buds' promotional image leaks online

News

Samsung true wireless 'Galaxy Buds' promotional image leaks online

Microsoft Build 2019 dates announced; clashes with Google I/O 2019 developer conference

News

Microsoft Build 2019 dates announced; clashes with Google I/O 2019 developer conference

Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 next flash sale on February 12

News

Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 next flash sale on February 12

Most Popular

Ant Audio Doble H2 Review

Oppo K1 hands-on and first impressions

Samsung Galaxy M10 Review

Asus ZenBook 13 Review

Honor View20 Review

Essential PH-2 may come with a screen that turns semi-transparent and under display fingerprint scanner

2018 Global market shipments fell by 4 percent, India rose by 10 percent

Flickr extends photo deletion deadline for free tier users till March 12

Samsung true wireless 'Galaxy Buds' promotional image leaks online

Microsoft Build 2019 dates announced; clashes with Google I/O 2019 developer conference

Expectations from Digital Transactions in 2019

As internet user base grows there's a need to create social media apps for regional language users

Hole-punch display: A look at the latest buzzword around smartphone camera and display design

A look at future trends of TV market in India

The impending challenge of marrying Artificial Intelligence with privacy

Related Topics

Related Stories

WhatsApp removing 2 mn suspicious accounts a month

News

WhatsApp removing 2 mn suspicious accounts a month
Caution and sensibility only tools to combat privacy concerns about Facebook messaging platform merger

News

Caution and sensibility only tools to combat privacy concerns about Facebook messaging platform merger
We may cease to exist in India if new regulations kick in: WhatsApp

News

We may cease to exist in India if new regulations kick in: WhatsApp
Facebook Messenger now lets you unsend messages, but you need to act quickly

News

Facebook Messenger now lets you unsend messages, but you need to act quickly
Govt directs WhatsApp to come out with effective solutions against spread of fake news

News

Govt directs WhatsApp to come out with effective solutions against spread of fake news

हिंदी समाचार

सैमसंग Galaxy M10 और Galaxy M20 स्मार्टफोन 12 फरवरी को बिक्री के लिए होंगे उपलब्ध

नए नियमों से TV बिल में बढ़ोतरी के दावे को ट्राई ने खारिज किया

नए नियम लागू होने पर भारत में बंद हो जाएगा व्हाट्सएप!

क्या आपका बच्चा भी खेलता है PUBG और Fortnite जैसे ऑनलाइन गेम्स? सभी स्कूलों को दिल्ली सरकार ने भेजा नोटिस

वोडाफोन आइडिया के इस प्लान को करें रिचार्ज, साल भर तक अनलिमिटेड कॉल और डाटा का उठाएं फायदा

News

Essential PH-2 may come with a screen that turns semi-transparent and under display fingerprint scanner
News
Essential PH-2 may come with a screen that turns semi-transparent and under display fingerprint scanner
2018 Global market shipments fell by 4 percent, India rose by 10 percent

News

2018 Global market shipments fell by 4 percent, India rose by 10 percent
Flickr extends photo deletion deadline for free tier users till March 12

News

Flickr extends photo deletion deadline for free tier users till March 12
Samsung true wireless 'Galaxy Buds' promotional image leaks online

News

Samsung true wireless 'Galaxy Buds' promotional image leaks online
Microsoft Build 2019 dates announced; clashes with Google I/O 2019 developer conference

News

Microsoft Build 2019 dates announced; clashes with Google I/O 2019 developer conference