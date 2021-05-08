comscore WhatsApp reveals what will happen to your account if you don't accept new privacy terms
  • Home
  • News
  • WhatsApp reveals what will happen to your account if you don't accept new privacy terms
News

WhatsApp reveals what will happen to your account if you don't accept new privacy terms

News

WhatsApp Privacy Policy Latest Update, May 8, 2021: WhatsApp reveals what will happen to your account if you don't accept new terms.

WhatsApp privacy policy

On Friday, a PTI report revealed crucial information for all WhatsApp users in India. It stated that WhatsApp has “scraped” the new privacy policy accepting deadline of May 15, 2021. Well, now that the official WhatsApp statement is here, we can say that accepting of the new privacy policy has not been scrapped entirely. Eventually, you will need to accept the new terms of services or chose to lose most functionalities of the app. Also Read - WhatsApp discards May 15 deadline to accept new privacy policy: Key points to know

The Facebook owned messaging platform suggests that it won’t delete accounts that don’t accept new privacy policy but will make it as useless as possible. Yes, that’s right. Let’s explain what that really means for users. Also Read - How to enable/disable dark mode on WhatsApp mobile app, Web

Nothing really changes for people who accept the new privacy policy but for users who don’t, a lot does. WhatsApp clarifies that it will continue to show the notification to accept new terms, just as it has been showing till now. However, after a period of several weeks, not specified how many, users will see a persistent reminder. Also Read - WhatsApp Privacy Policy Deadline on May 15: What happens if you don’t accept it?

whatsapp privacy policy

The company confirms that once users begin seeing a persistent reminder, the WhatsApp app will switch to a limited functionality mode. What does that mean now?

In the limited functionality mode, users will not be able to access their chat list. WhatsApp says that if they receive a chat, they will be able to open it through their notifications and also respond to them. In this mode, users will also be able to respond to incoming audio and video calls. Not sure if WhatsApp will allow these users to make calls to send messages.

The messaging platform further states that a few weeks later, these users will stop receiving all calls and messages. This clearly means that, anyone who fails to accept the new terms and services will eventually lose access most of the key functionalities. In other words, WhatsApp will become as useless as policy.

So, the only option WhatsApp users eventually have, is to accept the terms or switch to an alternative app such as say, Signal or Telegram.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: May 8, 2021 8:24 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

WhatsApp reveals what will happen to your account if you don't accept new privacy terms
News
WhatsApp reveals what will happen to your account if you don't accept new privacy terms
Qualcomm chip bug affects around 30 percent of phones globally

News

Qualcomm chip bug affects around 30 percent of phones globally

Best free games to try on Steam during COVID-19 lockdown

Photo Gallery

Best free games to try on Steam during COVID-19 lockdown

Best free games to try on Steam during COVID-19 lockdown

Photo Gallery

Best free games to try on Steam during COVID-19 lockdown

WhatsApp discards May 15 deadline to accept new privacy policy

Apps

WhatsApp discards May 15 deadline to accept new privacy policy

Google to start enabling two-factor authentication for select users

News

Google to start enabling two-factor authentication for select users

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Realme C11 review

WhatsApp reveals what will happen to your account if you don't accept new privacy terms

Qualcomm chip bug affects around 30 percent of phones globally

Google to start enabling two-factor authentication for select users

SBI internet banking, YONO app, and UPI services affected till May 8: Here is why

OnePlus Theme store in works, OxygenOS 12 could bring it as new feature

Do not click on Pgtalal's Instagram story highlights: Here's why

iQOO 7 Legend first impressions: Legendary design, legendary price

Top 5 Android custom launchers to download and try in 2021

Google Pixel 6 rumour roundup: Specs, display, Whitechapel SoC, everything we know so far

WhatsApp privacy policy comes into effect on May 15: What happens if you don t accept it?

Related Topics

Related Stories

WhatsApp reveals what will happen to your account if you don't accept new privacy terms

News

WhatsApp reveals what will happen to your account if you don't accept new privacy terms
WhatsApp discards May 15 deadline to accept new privacy policy

Apps

WhatsApp discards May 15 deadline to accept new privacy policy
How to enable/disable dark mode on WhatsApp app, Web

How To

How to enable/disable dark mode on WhatsApp app, Web
WhatsApp privacy policy comes into effect on May 15: What happens if you don t accept it?

Features

WhatsApp privacy policy comes into effect on May 15: What happens if you don t accept it?
WhatsApp will soon make chats more interactive with Stickers: Report

Apps

WhatsApp will soon make chats more interactive with Stickers: Report

हिंदी समाचार

Twitter के लिए रोल आउट हुआ फुल साइज इमेज फीचर, जानें कैसे करें इस्तेमाल

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G भारत में जल्द हो सकता है लॉन्च, सपोर्ट पेज हुआ लाइव

PUBG Mobile India: Battlegrounds Mobile India के लिए जल्द शुरू होगा प्री-रजिस्ट्रेशन

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 की कीमत हो सकती है कम, जानिए कब होगा लॉन्च

OPPO Smart TV K9 Series Launched: दमदार फीचर्स के साथ पेश हुए स्मार्ट टीवी, कीमत काफी कम

Latest Videos

PUBG Mobile coming back to India as Battlegrounds Mobile India: Everything you need to know

News

PUBG Mobile coming back to India as Battlegrounds Mobile India: Everything you need to know
iQOO 7 Legend first impressions: Legendary design, legendary price

Hands On

iQOO 7 Legend first impressions: Legendary design, legendary price
Best Tips and Hacks To Book COVID-19 Vaccine Appointment for 18-45 Age Group

Features

Best Tips and Hacks To Book COVID-19 Vaccine Appointment for 18-45 Age Group
Xiaomi Mi 11X First Impressions

Reviews

Xiaomi Mi 11X First Impressions

News

WhatsApp reveals what will happen to your account if you don't accept new privacy terms
News
WhatsApp reveals what will happen to your account if you don't accept new privacy terms
Qualcomm chip bug affects around 30 percent of phones globally

News

Qualcomm chip bug affects around 30 percent of phones globally
Google to start enabling two-factor authentication for select users

News

Google to start enabling two-factor authentication for select users
SBI internet banking, YONO app, and UPI services affected till May 8: Here is why

News

SBI internet banking, YONO app, and UPI services affected till May 8: Here is why
OnePlus Theme store in works, OxygenOS 12 could bring it as new feature

News

OnePlus Theme store in works, OxygenOS 12 could bring it as new feature

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

10,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Best Sellers