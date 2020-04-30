comscore WhatsApp rolls out 8 participants support in group video, voice calls
  • Home
  • News
  • WhatsApp rolls out 8 participants support in group video, voice calls to everyone
News

WhatsApp rolls out 8 participants support in group video, voice calls to everyone

News

All WhatsApp users are required to update to the latest version of WhatsApp available on Android and iPhone.

  • Updated: April 30, 2020 12:42 AM IST
whatsapp-group-video-8-people

WhatsApp has rolled out eight participant support for the stable version of app for everyone. On Tuesday, the Facebook-owned messaging platform doubled the number of participants in a video or voice call from four to eight people at a time. To access the new limit on WhatsApp, all users are required to update to the latest version of WhatsApp available on Android and iPhone. It recently released the eight person video call feature for the beta app. Also Read - WhatsApp के लेटेस्ट अपडेट में iPhones यूजर्स 8 मैंबर्स के साथ कर पाएंगे ग्रुप कॉल

“Over the last month, people on an average are spending over 15 billion minutes talking each day on WhatsApp calls which is well above any typical day before the pandemic. So starting today, WhatsApp is doubling the number of participants on a WhatsApp video or voice call from 4 to 8 people at a time,” WhatsApp said in a statement. Also Read - WhatsApp set to get Facebook Messenger Rooms integration; reveals beta release

The Covid-19 pandemic has led to an extended period of physical distancing and an increase in online communications. More people are turning to voice and video calling on WhatsApp and other platforms. Also Read - Reliance JioMart launches WhatsApp Order Booking Service with 48-hour delivery promise

“Just like written messages, all those calls are protected with end-to-end encryption. We have built group calling in a way that makes it available for as many users as possible, including people on lower-end devices and slow network conditions,” added the official statement.

Watch Video: Top 5 apps providing free services during coronavirus pandemic

Facebook last week increased the limit for people in Messenger Rooms. The upper limit of the people who can join was increased to 50. Besides this, those that don’t have a Facebook account can also join in. The person who creates a Messenger room will have a link generated which can be shared and used to join the room. Another big feature is that there will be no time limit to the video calls made from Messenger rooms. Users can join a Messenger Room using the Messenger app.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: April 30, 2020 12:40 AM IST
  • Updated Date: April 30, 2020 12:42 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

WhatsApp rolls out 8 participants support in group video, voice calls to everyone
News
WhatsApp rolls out 8 participants support in group video, voice calls to everyone
Reliance Jio vs Vodafone vs Airtel: Best 2GB data prepaid plans

Telecom

Reliance Jio vs Vodafone vs Airtel: Best 2GB data prepaid plans

Nokia 9 PureView gets Android 10 update in India

News

Nokia 9 PureView gets Android 10 update in India

Next Assassin's Creed game setting being revealed live by Bosslogic

Gaming

Next Assassin's Creed game setting being revealed live by Bosslogic

D2h launches 20 combo packs, set to discontinue 9 packs

News

D2h launches 20 combo packs, set to discontinue 9 packs

Most Popular

Realme 6 Pro Review

Resident Evil 3 remake Review

OnePlus 7T Pro Long Term Review

Inbase Urban Fit smartwatch review

OnePlus 7T long-term Review

WhatsApp rolls out 8 participants support in group video, voice calls to everyone

Nokia 9 PureView gets Android 10 update in India

D2h launches 20 combo packs, set to discontinue 9 packs

Samsung Galaxy S20 Series gets new update: All you need to know

Lenovo M2 electric scooter launched

Why iQOO announced a price cut amidst lockdown

Best flagship smartphones one can buy in India right now

Huawei P40 Series is all about blended camera experience

Best Smartphones Under Rs 10,000 in India

OnePlus 8 vs OnePlus 7T: Which one is better?

Related Topics

Related Stories

WhatsApp rolls out 8 participants support in group video, voice calls to everyone

News

WhatsApp rolls out 8 participants support in group video, voice calls to everyone
Why iQOO announced a price cut amidst lockdown

Features

Why iQOO announced a price cut amidst lockdown
Google Meet adding 3 million users everyday, says company

News

Google Meet adding 3 million users everyday, says company
Alphabet reports revenue of $41.16 billion in first quarter

News

Alphabet reports revenue of $41.16 billion in first quarter
WhatsApp set to get Facebook Messenger Rooms integration

News

WhatsApp set to get Facebook Messenger Rooms integration

हिंदी समाचार

Huawei P Smart 2020 की कीमत, स्पेसिफिकेशन्स और रेंडर हुआ लीक

Apple iPhone 12 की कीमत iPhone 11 से हो सकती है कम

नोकिया के इस स्मार्टफोन को मिला एंड्रॉयड 10 अपडेट, जानिए क्या हैं स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

Nokia 220 4G फीचर फोन हुआ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

शाओमी जल्द ही भारत में अपना लैपटॉप लॉन्च कर सकती है, जानिए क्या होगा खास

Latest Videos

Best flagship smartphones one can buy in India right now

Features

Best flagship smartphones one can buy in India right now
Motorola Edge Series Launch Highlights!

News

Motorola Edge Series Launch Highlights!
Best Smartphones Under Rs 10,000 in India

Features

Best Smartphones Under Rs 10,000 in India
OnePlus 8 vs OnePlus 7T: Is this a meaningful upgrade?

Features

OnePlus 8 vs OnePlus 7T: Is this a meaningful upgrade?

News

WhatsApp rolls out 8 participants support in group video, voice calls to everyone
News
WhatsApp rolls out 8 participants support in group video, voice calls to everyone
Nokia 9 PureView gets Android 10 update in India

News

Nokia 9 PureView gets Android 10 update in India
D2h launches 20 combo packs, set to discontinue 9 packs

News

D2h launches 20 combo packs, set to discontinue 9 packs
Samsung Galaxy S20 Series gets new update: All you need to know

News

Samsung Galaxy S20 Series gets new update: All you need to know
Lenovo M2 electric scooter launched

News

Lenovo M2 electric scooter launched