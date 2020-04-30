WhatsApp has rolled out eight participant support for the stable version of app for everyone. On Tuesday, the Facebook-owned messaging platform doubled the number of participants in a video or voice call from four to eight people at a time. To access the new limit on WhatsApp, all users are required to update to the latest version of WhatsApp available on Android and iPhone. It recently released the eight person video call feature for the beta app. Also Read - WhatsApp के लेटेस्ट अपडेट में iPhones यूजर्स 8 मैंबर्स के साथ कर पाएंगे ग्रुप कॉल

"Over the last month, people on an average are spending over 15 billion minutes talking each day on WhatsApp calls which is well above any typical day before the pandemic. So starting today, WhatsApp is doubling the number of participants on a WhatsApp video or voice call from 4 to 8 people at a time," WhatsApp said in a statement.

The Covid-19 pandemic has led to an extended period of physical distancing and an increase in online communications. More people are turning to voice and video calling on WhatsApp and other platforms.

“Just like written messages, all those calls are protected with end-to-end encryption. We have built group calling in a way that makes it available for as many users as possible, including people on lower-end devices and slow network conditions,” added the official statement.

Facebook last week increased the limit for people in Messenger Rooms. The upper limit of the people who can join was increased to 50. Besides this, those that don’t have a Facebook account can also join in. The person who creates a Messenger room will have a link generated which can be shared and used to join the room. Another big feature is that there will be no time limit to the video calls made from Messenger rooms. Users can join a Messenger Room using the Messenger app.