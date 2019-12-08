comscore WhatsApp rolls out 'Call Waiting' feature for Android app on Google Play
WhatsApp rolls out 'Call Waiting' feature for Android app on Google Play

As you already know, the call waiting feature lets users know for an intermittent call. What this means for WhatsApp Android users is, that they will know if any other person calls them in between an ongoing call.

  Published: December 8, 2019 12:29 PM IST
WhatsApp logo photo 805px

WhatsApp has started rolling out a stable update for Android users on Google Play with the useful ‘call waiting’ feature. Earlier, there was no way to process two calls at the same time on WhatsApp’s Android app. The second call used to get disconnected automatically. WhatsApp rolled out same feature was to iOS users last month, but Android app didn’t get it back then.

As you already know, the call waiting feature lets users know for an intermittent call. What this means for WhatsApp Android users is, that they will know if any other person calls them in between an ongoing call. Rather than automatically disconnecting, now your WhatsApp will show an alert and to the second call with an option to ‘End & Accept’ or ‘Decline’.

WhatsApp for Android gets call waiting feature: Here is how it works

As first reported by NDTV Gadgets360, the call waiting feature is available on WhatsApp stable version 2.19.352, as well as on the WhatsApp Beta version 2.19.357 and version 2.19.358. Both versions of the WhatsApp update are available on Google Play store. The changelog mentions enhanced group privacy settings and the fingerprint unlock support for the app, apart from ‘added call waiting support.’

The social messaging service now lets you control who can add you to groups. You can control this setting by going to Settings > Account > Privacy > Groups to get started. The update also brings fingerprint unlock option to wider set of users. You can enable fingerprint unlock for WhatsApp from Settings > Account > Privacy > Fingerprint lock. Now, enable unlock with fingerprint option.

  Published Date: December 8, 2019 12:29 PM IST

