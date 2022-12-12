WhatsApp rolls out feature to enable users find groups by contact name: Check details

WhatsApp has started to roll out a new feature which gives users the ability to search groups by entering a contact name on the Desktop version. The feature appeared to some users after installing the latest WhatsApp Desktop update, reports WABetaInfo. With the new feature, users can get a list of all their recent groups in common with a contact by entering their name within the search bar. Also Read - Mark Zuckerberg announces digital avatars for WhatsApp users: How to create one

It is helpful for users who joined many groups on the platform and do not remember the name of a group in common with a specific contact. It will be rolled out to more people over the coming days, the report said. Last month, the messaging platform was reportedly working on a mute shortcut for group chats for a future update of WhatsApp Desktop beta. Also Read - WhatsApp might release 21 new emojis in the future update: Report

The mute shortcut will display at the top of group chats and will help users to disable notifications of messages received in the group. Meanwhile, earlier this month, Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg had announced that the company is bringing digital avatars to the messaging platform. Also Read - Facebook parent Meta threatens to ban news on its platform in US over journalism bill

WhatsApp is expected to roll out 15 new emojis for both iOS and Android users soon. These emojis were approved by the Unicode Consortium back in September. As per a report by WABetaInfo, the Meta-owned platform has released 21 new emojis for the Android 2.22.25.12 update. These emojis have new skin tones.

As per the report, the changes are not major and some people might even miss out on them because of the slight changes in skin tone. These emojis will be available for the beta testers as of now in the latest build. The report further reveals that the 8 emojis have been updated in the latest beta build from the Play Store and the other 21 emojis are expected to be available for beta testers in the coming days.

As for the iOS users, another WABetaInfo suggests that the WhatsApp beta for iOS 22.24.0.79 update now comes with a new picture-in-picture mode for video calls. This feature will allow users to multitask while taking a WhatsApp video call. The picture-in-picture feature will only be compatible with iOS 15 and later versions. According to the report, WhatsApp is currently testing this feature on its iOS 16.1 update.

–With inputs from IANS