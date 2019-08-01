WhatsApp has rolled out its ‘Frequently Forwarded’ feature in India. Earlier this month, it was reported that WhatsApp will soon roll out a new feature to check how many times a message has been forwarded. The Facebook-owned company introduced the “forwarding” label last year to help curb fake news. Back in March this year, WhatsApp submitted an Android Beta update, which had two new features, including “Forwarding Info” and “Frequently Forwarded”.

Now, the platform has rolled out the frequently forwarded label for Android and iOS users. At the moment, it is unknown whether this feature is available for all users. We have reached out to WhatsApp for a statement and we will update you soon. Notably, the same is currently available in the beta version of the messaging app. You can check the screenshot of this feature below.

You can even check whether you have received this feature or not by forwarding a message or a file that has been forwarded multiple times before. Then, the messaging app will alert you with “forwarded many times” label. WhatsApp says when you forward a message, you can choose to share with up to five chats at one time. “When a message is forwarded from one user to another user more than five times, this is indicated with a double arrow icon.” “The number of times a message has been forwarded is end-to-end encrypted,” the company said.

Besides, WhatsApp will soon allow its users to use one account on multiple phones, as per a report. It was recently reported that the app is working on a multi-platform system. The platform will allow you to use the same account, possibly with the chat history on iOS and Android. WABetaInfo revealed that WhatsApp is working on a UWP version of app to allow multi-platform usage.

Moreover, Current WhatsApp Web will work without any change. To clarify, the UWP app can work independently while the Web version will still require an internet connection. This means that users will be required to be connected to the app on a mobile device or through the UWP app.