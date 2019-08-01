comscore WhatsApp rolls out 'Frequently forwarded' message label | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • WhatsApp rolls out 'Frequently forwarded' message label: All you need to know
News

WhatsApp rolls out 'Frequently forwarded' message label: All you need to know

News

WhatsApp has rolled out the frequently forwarded label for Android and iOS users. At the moment, it is unknown whether this feature is available for all. Notably, the same is currently available in the beta version of the messaging app.

  • Published: August 1, 2019 11:28 AM IST
WhatsApp on multiple devices phones

WhatsApp has rolled out its ‘Frequently Forwarded’ feature in India. Earlier this month, it was reported that WhatsApp will soon roll out a new feature to check how many times a message has been forwarded. The Facebook-owned company introduced the “forwarding” label last year to help curb fake news. Back in March this year, WhatsApp submitted an Android Beta update, which had two new features, including “Forwarding Info” and “Frequently Forwarded”.

Now, the platform has rolled out the frequently forwarded label for Android and iOS users. At the moment, it is unknown whether this feature is available for all users. We have reached out to WhatsApp for a statement and we will update you soon. Notably, the same is currently available in the beta version of the messaging app. You can check the screenshot of this feature below.

WhatsApp

WhatsApp will soon allow you to use one account on multiple phones

Also Read

WhatsApp will soon allow you to use one account on multiple phones

You can even check whether you have received this feature or not by forwarding a message or a file that has been forwarded multiple times before. Then, the messaging app will alert you with “forwarded many times” label. WhatsApp says when you forward a message, you can choose to share with up to five chats at one time. “When a message is forwarded from one user to another user more than five times, this is indicated with a double arrow icon.” “The number of times a message has been forwarded is end-to-end encrypted,” the company said.

WhatsApp Pay confirmed to launch in India later this year

Also Read

WhatsApp Pay confirmed to launch in India later this year

Besides, WhatsApp will soon allow its users to use one account on multiple phones, as per a report. It was recently reported that the app is working on a multi-platform system. The platform will allow you to use the same account, possibly with the chat history on iOS and Android. WABetaInfo revealed that WhatsApp is working on a UWP version of app to allow multi-platform usage.

Moreover, Current WhatsApp Web will work without any change. To clarify, the UWP app can work independently while the Web version will still require an internet connection. This means that users will be required to be connected to the app on a mobile device or through the UWP app.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: August 1, 2019 11:28 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Deals
Honor Friendship Days sale: A look at top offers
thumb-img
News
Oppo K3 vs Realme X: What's different
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Flipkart teaser out
thumb-img
News
Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro first sale tomorrow: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Nokia 4.2 receives dual VoLTE support and more
News
Nokia 4.2 receives dual VoLTE support and more
Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone: Best prepaid plans for OTT services

News

Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone: Best prepaid plans for OTT services

Vivo V15 Pro price in India reportedly slashed

Deals

Vivo V15 Pro price in India reportedly slashed

Fortnite Season 10 teaser trailer, details out

Gaming

Fortnite Season 10 teaser trailer, details out

WhatsApp rolls out 'Frequently forwarded' message label: All you need to know

News

WhatsApp rolls out 'Frequently forwarded' message label: All you need to know

Most Popular

Lenovo IdeaPad C340 Review

Asus ROG Zephyrus M GU502GU Review

GoPro Hero 7 White Review

Tata Sky Binge Review

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active Review

Nokia 4.2 receives dual VoLTE support and more

Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone: Best prepaid plans for OTT services

WhatsApp rolls out 'Frequently forwarded' message label: All you need to know

Reliance JioPhone 3 4G feature phone with MediaTek SoC may launch soon

HTC to re-enter Indian market this month

Internet penetration is the biggest challenge in India: APUS Group

Why Indian engineers are missing the mark for the jobs they set out to pursue

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Related Topics

Related Stories

Nokia 4.2 receives dual VoLTE support and more

News

Nokia 4.2 receives dual VoLTE support and more
WhatsApp rolls out 'Frequently forwarded' message label: All you need to know

News

WhatsApp rolls out 'Frequently forwarded' message label: All you need to know
OnePlus 7 Pro update rolling out

News

OnePlus 7 Pro update rolling out
OnePlus 7 Pro to soon get Focus tracking and tripod long exposure

News

OnePlus 7 Pro to soon get Focus tracking and tripod long exposure
Top 55-inch 4K TVs to buy in India under Rs 50,000

Top Products

Top 55-inch 4K TVs to buy in India under Rs 50,000

हिंदी समाचार

Reliance JioPhone 3 4G feature phone MediaTek SoC के साथ इस महीेने होगा लॉन्च!

Vivo V15 Pro स्मार्टफोन की कीमत में हुई कटौती, अब इस नई कीमत में खरीदें

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 इन-डिस्प्ले फिंगरप्रिंट सेंसर के साथ हुआ लॉन्च

Vivo Z5 ट्रिपल रियर कैमरा और 4,500mAh बैटरी के साथ हुआ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Netflix, Hotstar, ZEE5 और Amazon Prime Video ऐप यूजर्स के लिए ये हैं Jio, Vodafone और Airtel के शानदार प्रीपेड प्लान्स

News

Nokia 4.2 receives dual VoLTE support and more
News
Nokia 4.2 receives dual VoLTE support and more
Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone: Best prepaid plans for OTT services

News

Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone: Best prepaid plans for OTT services
WhatsApp rolls out 'Frequently forwarded' message label: All you need to know

News

WhatsApp rolls out 'Frequently forwarded' message label: All you need to know
Reliance JioPhone 3 4G feature phone with MediaTek SoC may launch soon

News

Reliance JioPhone 3 4G feature phone with MediaTek SoC may launch soon
HTC to re-enter Indian market this month

News

HTC to re-enter Indian market this month