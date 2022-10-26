comscore WhatsApp rolls out image blur tool for desktop beta users: Here's how it works
WhatsApp rolls out image blur tool for desktop beta users: Details here

Now users will now have access to an additional tool in their picture editors that will enable them to blur out any undesired or sensitive information from images before sharing them with others.

WhatsApp rolls out image blur tool for desktop beta users: Here's how it works

Meta-owned instant messaging platform WhatsApp is rolling out a blur tool for images to some beta testers on WhatsApp Desktop beta. According to a report from WABetaInfo, now users will now have access to an additional tool in their picture editors that will enable them to blur out any undesired or sensitive information from images before sharing them with others. “Thanks to the blur tool, you can quickly censure sensitive information from your images in a neat way. In June, we also announced that a version of the blur was under development on WhatsApp Desktop beta and it is finally rolling out to some beta testers,” the report noted. Also Read - WhatsApp services resumes after 2 hour of global outage

As you can see in this screenshot, you can use a blur tool on your images. During the development of the feature, WhatsApp has developed two blur tools so you can also edit your images by using an alternate blur effect. In addition, you can choose the blur size so you can apply the effect with granular precision. Also Read - WhatsApp is receiving Facebook Avatars to make instant messaging fun

In June of this year, WABetaInfo announced for the first time that the image blurring function was being developed for Desktop Beta users. The feature is currently being rolled out to WhatsApp Desktop Beta users. Also Read - WhatsApp to stop supporting select older iPhones after Diwali: Know details

WhatsApp recently introduced a new Status reaction feature for iOS users. WhatsApp users will be able to react to a Status by sending a reaction, just like you can react to a Story on Instagram. In addition to this, the latest update is also bringing the much-awaited undo “delete for me” option.

In addition, WhatsApp users are now receiving Facebook’s Bitmoji-like Avatars. The feature is reportedly rolling out to select users in the latest beta update on Android – 2.22.23.9. However, WhatsApp is soon expected to offer this feature to the public.

Avatars first came to Facebook’s News Feed and the Messenger app. Later, the Avatar stickers were available in the comment section in 2020, followed by in stories. Recently, Meta reimagined the feature by launching the Meta 3D Avatar, which looked more lively.

  • Published Date: October 26, 2022 9:33 AM IST
WhatsApp rolls out image blur tool for desktop beta users: Here's how it works
News
