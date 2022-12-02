Here s how to use WhatsApp s Message Yourself feature: Check step by step guide here

WhatsApp is now rolling out a new feature called “Message Yourself”, a 1:1 chat with yourself to send notes, reminders, and updates, the company said in a statement. On WhatsApp, users can send notes, reminders, shopping lists, and other things to themselves. This feature will be available on Android and iPhone and will be rolled out to all users in the coming weeks,” the company said. Earlier, WhatsApp users have to rely on a workaround to message themselves on the platform. The method includes using the URL wa.me/ followed by the ten-digit number to send messages, photos and videos to themselves. Also Read - WhatsApp Desktop to get a password-protected screen lock feature

Here is how you can use WhatsApp’s ‘Message Yourself’ feature in small steps.

1. Users need to update their WhatsApp application to the latest version from the Google PlayStore or App Store.

2. Once the WhatsApp app is updated, go back to the app and tap on the message's icon.

3. Then, search for Message Yourself and the new message window will open

4.The feature will be available in both the mobile phone app and the desktop application

WhatsApp has been working to make its app work with one account on multiple devices. The Linked Devices feature currently supports the PC and macOS apps and the web version of WhatsApp that work independently once they are linked to your primary device. The Meta-owned company is now testing support for tablets. It is alerting users on the beta channel to link their account with WhatsApp’s tablet version.

“Have an Android tablet?” says the banner that is now visible on WhatsApp’s Android app for users who are enrolled on the beta programme. It further says, “WhatsApp for tablet is available for beta testers.” This also means that the tablet version is currently not available to everyone. But you can always become a beta tester and begin using the feature. There is a simple process to enrol yourself for the beta programme, but make sure you understand that using beta versions is not ideal since they are full of bugs.