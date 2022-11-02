comscore WhatsApp banned 26 lakh bad accounts in India in September 2022
WhatsApp says it banned 26 lakh accounts in India in September 2022: Check details

WhatsApp, which has nearly 500 million users in the country, received 666 complaint reports in September in India, and the records "actioned" were 23.

  • WhatsApp has shared its monthly compliance report in India.
  • WhatsApp has said that it has banned a total of 26 lakh bad accounts in the country.
  • WhatsApp received 666 complaints in September out of which 23 were "actioned".
Meta-owned WhatsApp on Tuesday said it banned over 26 lakh accounts in India in the month of September in compliance with the new IT Rules, 2021, which are now being amended to put more responsibilities on social media platforms. Also Read - Instagram fixes global outage that told many their accounts were suspended

The messaging platform, which has nearly 500 million users (according to third-party data) in the country, received 666 complaint reports in September in India, and the records “actioned” were 23. Also Read - Whatsapp will soon let you message yourself: Report

“In accordance with the IT Rules 2021, we’ve published our report for the month of September 2022. This user-safety report contains details of the user complaints received and the corresponding action taken by WhatsApp, as well as WhatsApp’s own preventive actions to combat abuse on our platform,” a company spokesperson said in a statement. Also Read - India remains open to self-regulation of social media content: MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar

The platform banned over 23 lakh bad accounts in India in August.

Under the upgraded IT Rules 2021, major digital and social media platforms, with in excess of five million users, have to publish monthly compliance reports.

Meanwhile, in a major push towards an open, safe, trusted and accountable Internet, the Ministry of Electronics and IT has notified some amendments aimed at protecting the rights of “Digital Nagriks”.

Currently, social media intermediaries are only required to inform users about not uploading certain categories of harmful/unlawful content.

The amendments impose a legal obligation on intermediaries to take reasonable efforts to prevent users from uploading such content.

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar said that protection of constitutional rights of the Indian citizens is a must.

The amendments were notified after the Ministry followed an exhaustive public consultation process involving all stakeholders.

The new provisions will ensure that the intermediary’s obligation is not a mere formality.

–IANS

  • Published Date: November 2, 2022 9:03 AM IST
