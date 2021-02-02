comscore WhatsApp Scam: Fake gift card promises 7 dyas stay at Taj Hotels
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Beware! WhatsApp gift card scam claims you've won free 7 days stay at Taj
News

Beware! WhatsApp gift card scam claims you've won free 7 days stay at Taj

Apps

A fake WhatsApp message is doing rounds on the messaging platform that promises people 7 days free stay at Taj Hotel as a Valentines Day offer.

WhatsApp Scam Taj

A fake WhatsApp message has been doing rounds across the platform that’s duping users into believing they have won a gift card for a 7 days free stay at Taj Hotels. Also Read - This is how you can stop Facebook from tracking you

Taj Hotels have informed their customers about a website that’s spreading false promotions via a link that’s being circulated on WhatsApp. Also Read - Signal update for Android, iOS adds chat wallpapers, animated stickers

“It has come to our notice that a website has been promoting a Valentine’s Day initiative, offering a Taj Experiences Gift Card via WhatsApp. We would like to inform you that Taj Hotels/IHCL has not offered any such promotion. We request to take note of this and exercise due caution,” the luxury hotel chain said. Also Read - This WhatsApp malware claims to get you a free phone, do not fall for it

What is the scam?

As per a Business Today report, a WhatsApp forward with the text: “I received a gift card from TAJ Hotel and finally got the chance to stay in TAJ Hotel for 7 days for free.” appears with a link.

When a user clicks the link a message pops up stating: “TAJ EXPERIENCES GIFT CARD TAJ Hotel sent out 200 gift cards to celebrate Valentine’s Day. You can use this card to stay for 7 days at any hotel in TAJ for free. All you have to do is open the correct gift box. You have 3 tries, good luck!”

WhatsApp Scam Taj Gift Card

When a user clicks on “Ok”, the page gets redirected to a short questionnaire that asks for your gender and how you would rate the hotel and if you have heard of Taj Hotels.

After a user has answered these questions he/she will be further directed to a page that shows 12 red boxes with the Tata Motors symbol on it.

WhatsApp Scam Taj Hotel

Users must click on a random box to see if they have won the gift card. If anyone wins a gift card, they will be asked to go to the next page to claim their prize. There you will be asked to forward the message to either five groups of 20 individual accounts on WhatsApp.

WhatsApp Scam

 

This is a classic way scamsters dupe WhatsApp users to click on links that may contain malware. This is another way of false promotion and many fall victim to such practices.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: February 2, 2021 3:53 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Nokia 5.4 to launch in the US on Feb 15
Mobiles
Nokia 5.4 to launch in the US on Feb 15
Google Stadia shuts down all of its first party studios

Gaming

Google Stadia shuts down all of its first party studios

Vivo X60 series, X60 Pro+ could launch in India soon

Mobiles

Vivo X60 series, X60 Pro+ could launch in India soon

Unlock iPhone with Apple Watch feature: Here's all you need to know

News

Unlock iPhone with Apple Watch feature: Here's all you need to know

Neuralink chip lets monkey play video games mentally, says Elon Musk

News

Neuralink chip lets monkey play video games mentally, says Elon Musk

Most Popular

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

WhatsApp scam promising free stay at Taj doing rounds online

Nokia 5.4 to launch in the US on Feb 15

Google Stadia shuts down all of its first party studios

Vivo X60 series, X60 Pro+ could launch in India soon

Unlock iPhone with Apple Watch feature: Here's all you need to know

How to stop Facebook from collecting your data

Twitter high-profile Indian accounts withheld case: All queries explained

GameStop: All you need to know about WallStreetBets on Reddit vs traders

iPhone 13 in news: A notch-less display, up to 1TB storage expected

FAUG First Impressions: How does it stand against PUBG Mobile?

Related Topics

Related Stories

WhatsApp scam promising free stay at Taj doing rounds online

News

WhatsApp scam promising free stay at Taj doing rounds online
How to stop Facebook from collecting your data

How To

How to stop Facebook from collecting your data
Beware of this WhatsApp malware that can infect your smartphone: Know what it is

Apps

Beware of this WhatsApp malware that can infect your smartphone: Know what it is
Signal update brings chat wallpapers, animated stickers

Apps

Signal update brings chat wallpapers, animated stickers
79% of people are reconsidering using WhatsApp after privacy policy change: CMR

Apps

79% of people are reconsidering using WhatsApp after privacy policy change: CMR

हिंदी समाचार

OnePlus लॉन्च करेगा सस्ता 5G स्मार्टफोन OnePlus Nord N1 5G, जानें खूबियां

Nokia 1.4 जल्द हो सकता है लॉन्च, मिल सकते हैं तीन कैमरा और 4000mAh की बैटरी

Vivo S9 5G सेल्फी सेंट्रिक स्मार्टफोन 6 मार्च को होगा लॉन्च, जानें क्या होगी खासियत

Nokia भारत में लॉन्च करेगी सस्ते 5G स्मार्टफोन, जानिए क्या है पूरा प्लान

5000mAh बैटरी वाला Samsung Galaxy M02 भारत में लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और खूबियां

Latest Videos

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Review

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Review
FAUG first impressions: Is the title good enough to be called PUBG Mobile rival?

Features

FAUG first impressions: Is the title good enough to be called PUBG Mobile rival?
Microsoft Surface Laptop Go first look

Hands On

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go first look
OnePlus Band review: Is it better than Xiaomi Mi Band 5?

Reviews

OnePlus Band review: Is it better than Xiaomi Mi Band 5?

News

WhatsApp scam promising free stay at Taj doing rounds online
News
WhatsApp scam promising free stay at Taj doing rounds online
Nokia 5.4 to launch in the US on Feb 15

Mobiles

Nokia 5.4 to launch in the US on Feb 15
Google Stadia shuts down all of its first party studios

Gaming

Google Stadia shuts down all of its first party studios
Vivo X60 series, X60 Pro+ could launch in India soon

Mobiles

Vivo X60 series, X60 Pro+ could launch in India soon
Unlock iPhone with Apple Watch feature: Here's all you need to know

News

Unlock iPhone with Apple Watch feature: Here's all you need to know

new arrivals in india

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Best Sellers