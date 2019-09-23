WhatsApp silently rolls out tool to share status on Facebook

Facebook-owned instant messaging app WhatsApp has started rolling out a feature for Android users to let them share their status stories directly on Facebook Story and other apps. Similar to Instagram, WhatsApp status Stories let users post images, text and videos on your profile that disappear after 24 hours.

WhatsApp hasn’t made an official announcement yet but several users reported this on Twitter. “So WhatsApp has a new feature, you can share your story on WhatsApp to Facebook. For me, this is quite interesting, a centralized mode of communicating to various platforms,” posted one user.

“The New #WhatsApp update allows you to share your statuses on to your #FacebookStory as well,” wrote another. It is likely a phased rollout, and it may take some time until the feature shows up on your app. Also, earlier, WhatsApp would show muted status updates with a greyish color accent. Now, it will let users hide these updates altogether.

How to share WhatsApp stories on Facebook

To use this feature, open the app and go to your Status. Next, tap on share button which will show you the apps you can share your status with. Tapping on “Share to Facebook Story” and it will let you share WhatsApp Status to Facebook Story.

Earlier there was no option to have status automatically shared to another service. The instant messaging app now intends that the feature should be an active decision on the part of the user.

Unifying WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook

The roll out appears to be part of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s plan to create a unified app combining WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram to let over 2.6 billion users communicate with each other cross-apps by 2020.

The move could let the social networking giant tout higher user engagement to advertisers, thus, ramping up its advertising division at a time when growth has slowed down.

With inputs from IANS.