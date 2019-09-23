comscore WhatsApp silently rolls out tool to share status on Facebook
  • Home
  • News
  • WhatsApp silently rolls out tool to share status on Facebook
News

WhatsApp silently rolls out tool to share status on Facebook

News

You can now share your WhatsApp stories on Facebook. Here is a look at how to go about it.

  • Published: September 23, 2019 9:50 AM IST
WhatsApp-data-retrieve-gallery-04

Facebook-owned instant messaging app WhatsApp has started rolling out a feature for Android users to let them share their status stories directly on Facebook Story and other apps. Similar to Instagram, WhatsApp status Stories let users post images, text and videos on your profile that disappear after 24 hours.

WhatsApp hasn’t made an official announcement yet but several users reported this on Twitter. “So WhatsApp has a new feature, you can share your story on WhatsApp to Facebook. For me, this is quite interesting, a centralized mode of communicating to various platforms,” posted one user.

“The New #WhatsApp update allows you to share your statuses on to your #FacebookStory as well,” wrote another. It is likely a phased rollout, and it may take some time until the feature shows up on your app. Also, earlier, WhatsApp would show muted status updates with a greyish color accent. Now, it will let users hide these updates altogether.

How to share WhatsApp stories on Facebook

To use this feature, open the app and go to your Status. Next, tap on share button which will show you the apps you can share your status with. Tapping on “Share to Facebook Story” and it will let you share WhatsApp Status to Facebook Story.

Earlier there was no option to have status automatically shared to another service. The instant messaging app now intends that the feature should be an active decision on the part of the user.

Unifying WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook

The roll out appears to be part of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s plan to create a unified app combining WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram to let over 2.6 billion users communicate with each other cross-apps by 2020.

The move could let the social networking giant tout higher user engagement to advertisers, thus, ramping up its advertising division at a time when growth has slowed down.

With inputs from IANS.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: September 23, 2019 9:50 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

PUBG Mobile Lite v0.14.1 live with Golden Woods Map and new rewards
Gaming
PUBG Mobile Lite v0.14.1 live with Golden Woods Map and new rewards
WhatsApp silently rolls out tool to share status on Facebook

News

WhatsApp silently rolls out tool to share status on Facebook

Tata Sky Binge+ could be Airtel Xsteam Box rival coming soon

News

Tata Sky Binge+ could be Airtel Xsteam Box rival coming soon

Realme 5 Pro to go on sale at 12PM today via Flipkart, Realme.com: Price, features

News

Realme 5 Pro to go on sale at 12PM today via Flipkart, Realme.com: Price, features

Lenovo Carme smartwatch Review

Review

Lenovo Carme smartwatch Review

Most Popular

Lenovo Carme smartwatch Review

Skullcandy Jib+ Wireless Earbuds Review

Vivo V17 Pro Camera Review

Oppo Reno 2 Review

Samsung Galaxy M30s First Impressions

Dish TV users can upgrade from SD to HD Set-Top Box for Rs 799

WhatsApp silently rolls out tool to share status on Facebook

Tata Sky Binge+ could be Airtel Xsteam Box rival coming soon

Realme 5 Pro to go on sale at 12PM today via Flipkart, Realme.com: Price, features

Motorola Moto E6s goes on first sale today on Flipkart

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

Related Topics

Related Stories

WhatsApp silently rolls out tool to share status on Facebook

News

WhatsApp silently rolls out tool to share status on Facebook
WhatsApp beta 2.19.260 for Android lets users hide muted status updates

News

WhatsApp beta 2.19.260 for Android lets users hide muted status updates
Facebook partners Ray-Ban parent Luxottica to design AR glasses

News

Facebook partners Ray-Ban parent Luxottica to design AR glasses
Instagram Music is now available in India: Here is how it works

How To

Instagram Music is now available in India: Here is how it works
WhatsApp payments service to launch by the year-end

News

WhatsApp payments service to launch by the year-end

हिंदी समाचार

Realme 5 Pro आज भारत में दोपहर 12 बजे Flipkart और Realme.com पर बिक्री के लिए आएगा

अब तक की सबसे कम कीमत पर मिल रहे हैं Nokia 8.1, Nokia 7.1 और Nokia 6.1 Plus, जानें ऑफर्स

Asus ROG Phone 2 आज भारत में 12:30 पर होगा लॉन्च, ऐसे देखें लॉन्च इवेंट को Live

Nokia 7.2 आज से सेल पर आएगा, जानें कीमत और सेल ऑफर्स

Moto E6s आज पहली बार इन सेल ऑफर्स के साथ बिक्री के लिए आएगा


News

Dish TV users can upgrade from SD to HD Set-Top Box for Rs 799
News
Dish TV users can upgrade from SD to HD Set-Top Box for Rs 799
WhatsApp silently rolls out tool to share status on Facebook

News

WhatsApp silently rolls out tool to share status on Facebook
Tata Sky Binge+ could be Airtel Xsteam Box rival coming soon

News

Tata Sky Binge+ could be Airtel Xsteam Box rival coming soon
Realme 5 Pro to go on sale at 12PM today via Flipkart, Realme.com: Price, features

News

Realme 5 Pro to go on sale at 12PM today via Flipkart, Realme.com: Price, features
Motorola Moto E6s goes on first sale today on Flipkart

News

Motorola Moto E6s goes on first sale today on Flipkart