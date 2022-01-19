comscore WhatsApp will soon let uses chat with it to get help
WhatsApp starts testing in-app support for Android, iOS users

WhatsApp will collect some information pertaining to your device in order to better understand the issue raised by you.

WhatsApp has long said to be working on a feature that will enable users to contact it directly within the app to get support from the company. Now, the company has started rolling out a new feature dubbed as ‘in-app support’ that will enable users to do just that. Simply said, this new feature will let WhatsApp users to contact the company’s support team directly from a chat thread in a way that is similar to how they chat with their friends and family in the app. Also Read - You can share your WhatsApp Status updates on other apps, here’s how

In an earlier report WABetaInfo had said that the company’s new in-app support feature will help users and the Meta-owned messaging app to manage bug reports. At the time, the blog site had also said that the company’s in-app support feature or ‘Support Chat Threads’ will be verified and be end-to-end encrypted chats and they’ll be closed after the issue that they have been opened to address has been fixed. Also Read - BMC launches MyBMC Assist WhatsApp helpline for Mumbaikars: How it works

Now, WhatsApp after briefly introducing and pausing the roll out of the feature to select beta testers has started rolling it out to all its beta testers on Android and on iOS. It is accessible to WhatsApp beta for Android 2.22.3.5 and WhatsApp beta for iOS 22.2.72 users. The blog site says that it will soon be released to people using stable versions of WhatsApp as well. Also Read - Can you really use two WhatsApp accounts on one phone? Check here

How to access WhatsApp’s in-app support feature

If you have an issue and you want to raise it WhatsApp using its newly introduced in-app support feature, you can do so by following this thread: Open WhatsApp > Go to the Settings tab > Now go to the Help section > Then tap on Contact Us option. In the following screen, you will be able to type a message explaining your issue and send it to WhatsApp. The messaging app will respond to your query via a verified chat in its app. The chat will be closed once the issue has been resolve.

It is worth noting that WhatsApp will collect some information pertaining to your device in order to better understand the issue raised by you. This information may include your phone number, network information, and your WhatsApp and OS version. However, this sharing of data is optional and you can stop sharing it by toggling the Include Device Information button that appears under the space you typed your issue.

  Published Date: January 19, 2022 9:57 AM IST

