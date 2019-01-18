WhatsApp developing sticker integration with third-party keyboards like Google Gboard

WhatsApp seems to be working on a new feature that is related to third-party keyboard apps including the likes of Google Gboard. The company is planning to integrate stickers available on these third-party keyboards so that it is easier for users to send stickers to their contacts. As part of the upcoming feature, the app will allow you to use any third-party keyboards to send stickers without the need to ensure that a corresponding sticker pack is available for WhatsApp.

To clarify, this means that WhatsApp will automatically convert the stickers from third-party keyboards to webp stickers that are compatible with the app. This will allow the app to provide support for a significantly larger number of stickers than its current catalog. According to WABetaInfo, the company is working with Google to enable this feature on GBoard. The code corresponding to this feature is already available on WhatsApp Beta since December 12, but it is not supported by GBoard at the time of writing.

Watch: Vivo NEX Dual Display First Look

The report noted that Google is currently working on its end to implement the feature in GBoard. The search giant is planning to introduce the sticker integration feature from its end in GBoard beta in coming weeks. Once the infrastructure is properly built on both ends, users can directly send stickers on GBoard to WhatsApp.

It is likely that WhatsApp will work with other popular third-party keyboards to enable this feature in the coming months. Currently, if users try to send stickers from GBoard to WhatsApp, the stickers are sent out as image attachments instead of actual real stickers. This comes days after it was revealed that WhatsApp is working on bringing authentication feature to Android.