Artists are teaming up with developers to create custom sticker packs: WhatsApp

One example of an artist making the best out of this feature is Shreya Doodles, a local artist from India.

  Published: December 17, 2018 4:18 PM IST
WhatsApp Stickers

Image credit: WhatsApp

It has been some time since WhatsApp introduced its stickers feature. It was one of the latest additions to the core experience of WhatsApp in some time. The last significant feature addition was the introduction of video and audio calls to the app. The feature took the internet by storm as a number of developers rushed to create sticker packs for WhatsApp users. Though the company has not added the ability for users to create their own stickers, developers on Android have stepped up by creating apps that allow users to create their custom stickers.

While developers on Android have launched a number of sticker pack apps, there was some trouble with the sticker apps on iOS. This was because almost all sticker pack apps offered similar functionality, which was against Apple’s App Store rules. The sticker feature is not new in itself, and other messaging apps including Telegram and Hike have had the feature much before WhatsApp, but the sheer number of users that use WhatsApp have made it a significant change for users.

Now that the initial frenzy and hype of stickers has relatively settled, independent artists including illustrators and graphic designers are teaming up with Android developers to create their own high-quality custom sticker pack apps. This provides artists with a new platform to showcase their art while it also provides users with more high-quality sticker packs to choose from.

One example of an artist making the best out of this feature is Shreya Doodles, a local artist from India that has created high-quality stickers for the app. It is likely that more and more artists may head this way in an attempt for a larger audience.

  • Published Date: December 17, 2018 4:18 PM IST

