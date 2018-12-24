Christmas 2018: Top WhatsApp Stickers apps to wish your family and friends this festive season

Ever since WhatsApp rolled out stickers for Android and iOS, the feature’s popularity has surged. Also, according to Google, “how to send stickers in WhatsApp” was the top trending search in 2018. And it doesn’t come as a surprise, considering WhatsApp has over 250 million users in India. With Christmas almost here, it would be a good idea to wish your family and friends with personalized stickers for the occasion.

If you use an Android smartphone, there are a number of WhatsApp sticker packs that you can download from the Google Play Store. To begin with, simply open Play Store and search for “Christmas Stickers for WhatsApp” and you will find a number of options out there. Here’s a look at some of the top sticker packs.

Watch: OnePlus 6T Thunder Purple Hands-On

Christmas Sticker for WhatsApp

Developed by Phoenix Solution, the app is about 10MB in size, and has a rating of 4.2 stars on Play Store. The app includes stickers for Christmas Tree, Santa Claus, Christmas Emoji, decorations, and one to wish Happy New Year too. It also includes a separate Christmas pack with shadows.

Link – https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.phoenix.stickerforwhatsup

Christmas Stickers for WhatsApp, WASticker Apps

Having a rating of 4.5 starts, about 12MB in size, and developed by MobilePack, the app includes high-quality stickers that you can use to express your wishes to your family and friends. Besides the usual Christmas and Christmas Tree stickers, the pack also includes Christmas Gift, Snowman, Santa Claus, Halloween and New Year stickers among others.

Link – https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.mt3.wastickerapp

Christmas Stickers App

This app is developed by IndiDeveloper, and is about 12MB in size. Carrying a rating of 4.2 stars, it is an all in one app. It includes high-quality Christmas stickers, including Christmas Bells. But what’s interesting about this app is the fact that it also doubles as a sticker maker allowing you to add any photo and turn it into sticker. What’s more, you can even write text over image in your own language, making it a must have app.

Link – https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.indideveloper.christmasstickers

Christmas Emoji Funny Sticker

About 4.2MB in size, having rating of 4.1 stars, the app is developed by Sticker Family. While other sticker apps let you send stickers of Christmas Tree, Christmas Bells and Santa Claus, this one is different. It includes Christmas themed emojis wearing Santa’s cap on top. You can use the emoticons to express yourself this Christmas and wish your loved ones.

Link – https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.emojifamily.emoji.keyboard.sticker.ChristmasEmojiSticker

Xmas Stickers – WhatsApp Christmas Stickers

Developed by Vybes, and about 27MB in size, the app has a full 5 star rating. Usually a paid app, it is available for free for limited time. It has stickers for Christmas Tree, Jingle Bells, Happy Holidays, Snowflake, Santa Claus, Santa Hat, Santa Sleigh, and Snowman among others. There are also a bunch of expressions such as happy, sad, love, angry, funny, and crazy among others that you can choose from to make your conversations interesting.

Link – https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.getvybes.stickers_xmas

There are many more sticker apps that are available out there that you can give a try. And you if want to create your own, here’s our tutorial on creating your own WhatsApp stickers.