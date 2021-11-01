comscore WhatsApp stops working from today: Check the list, who are affected, should you be worried
WhatsApp stops working on these phones: Who are affected, should you be worried?

The Facebook (now Meta) owned messaging platform has been warning these users for a long time. WhatsApp stops service for phones running on version lower than Android OS 4.1, iOS 10, and KaiOS 2.5.1 operating system. While that’s sad news for some, not many should be worried.

WhatsApp stops working for hundreds and thousands of Android and iPhone users from today. The Facebook (now Meta) owned messaging platform has been warning these users for a long time. WhatsApp stops service for phones running on version lower than Android OS 4.1, iOS 10, and KaiOS 2.5.1 operating system. While that’s sad news for some, not many should be worried. Also Read - WhatsApp to stop supporting few devices from Nov 1: How to check if your phone is one of them

Why users should not be worried is because the latest Android phones and iPhones run on software above OS 4.1 and iOS 10, respectively. So, if you use one of the latest models, WhatsApp will continue to work from you even after today. However, if you are stuck to n age old phone, then you should be worried. Also Read - Apple CEO Tim Cook reveals chip shortage will further affect iPhone production

So, first thing you should head to the about section on your phone and check the operating system. Both Android phone and iPhone users can simply head over to the Settings option > scroll down to About section > and click on the Software option there to check the operating system. Also Read - Next iOS update will identify creepy apps tracking your data: Report

Check the full list of phones

  • iPhone 6S
  • iPhone 6S Plus
  • Apple iPhone SE (1st generation)
  • Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite
  •  Galaxy SII
  •  Galaxy Trend II
  •  Galaxy S3 mini
  •  Galaxy core
  •  Galaxy xcover 2
  •  Galaxy ace 2LG Lucid 2
  •  Optimus L5 double
  •  Optimus L4 II Double
  •  Optimus F3Q
  •  Optimus f7
  •  Optimus f5
  •  Optimus L3 II Double
  •  Optimus f5
  •  Optimus L5
  •  Optimus L5 II
  •  Optimus L3 II
  •  Optimus L7
  •  Optimus L7 II Double
  •  Optimus L7 II
  •  Optimus f6
  •  Enact
  •  Optimus f3
  •  Optimus L4 II
  •  Optimus L2 II
  •  Optimus Nitro HD and 4X HD
  • ZTE Grand S Flex
  •  Grand X Quad V987
  •  ZTE V956
  •  Big memo
  • Huawei Ascend 740
  •  Ascend D Quad XL
  •  Mate Ascension
  •  Go up P1 S
  •  Go up D2
  •  Ascension D1 Quad XL

What to do now

If your phone is indeed running on an old operating system and present in the list, upgrade the software to the latest version. In the Settings menu > in About section you can check for any pending software update. Connect your phone to a stable WiFi network from installing the update. If there are no pending update and WhatsApp is not working for you anymore, it is time to get a new smartphone.

Users must understand that smartphones come with a shelf life and cannot get latest upgrades all through the life. After a point, manufacturers stop upgrading old devices and focus on newer ones in order to offer a better user experience.

Published Date: November 1, 2021 8:51 AM IST
  • Published Date: November 1, 2021 8:51 AM IST

Best Sellers