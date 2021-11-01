WhatsApp stops working for hundreds and thousands of Android and iPhone users from today. The Facebook (now Meta) owned messaging platform has been warning these users for a long time. WhatsApp stops service for phones running on version lower than Android OS 4.1, iOS 10, and KaiOS 2.5.1 operating system. While that’s sad news for some, not many should be worried. Also Read - WhatsApp to stop supporting few devices from Nov 1: How to check if your phone is one of them

Why users should not be worried is because the latest Android phones and iPhones run on software above OS 4.1 and iOS 10, respectively. So, if you use one of the latest models, WhatsApp will continue to work from you even after today. However, if you are stuck to n age old phone, then you should be worried. Also Read - Apple CEO Tim Cook reveals chip shortage will further affect iPhone production

So, first thing you should head to the about section on your phone and check the operating system. Both Android phone and iPhone users can simply head over to the Settings option > scroll down to About section > and click on the Software option there to check the operating system. Also Read - Next iOS update will identify creepy apps tracking your data: Report

Check the full list of phones

iPhone 6S

iPhone 6S Plus

Apple iPhone SE (1st generation)

Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite

Galaxy SII

Galaxy Trend II

Galaxy S3 mini

Galaxy core

Galaxy xcover 2

Galaxy ace 2LG Lucid 2

Optimus L5 double

Optimus L4 II Double

Optimus F3Q

Optimus f7

Optimus f5

Optimus L3 II Double

Optimus f5

Optimus L5

Optimus L5 II

Optimus L3 II

Optimus L7

Optimus L7 II Double

Optimus L7 II

Optimus f6

Enact

Optimus f3

Optimus L4 II

Optimus L2 II

Optimus Nitro HD and 4X HD

ZTE Grand S Flex

Grand X Quad V987

ZTE V956

Big memo

Huawei Ascend 740

Ascend D Quad XL

Mate Ascension

Go up P1 S

Go up D2

Ascension D1 Quad XL

What to do now

If your phone is indeed running on an old operating system and present in the list, upgrade the software to the latest version. In the Settings menu > in About section you can check for any pending software update. Connect your phone to a stable WiFi network from installing the update. If there are no pending update and WhatsApp is not working for you anymore, it is time to get a new smartphone.

Users must understand that smartphones come with a shelf life and cannot get latest upgrades all through the life. After a point, manufacturers stop upgrading old devices and focus on newer ones in order to offer a better user experience.