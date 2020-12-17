comscore WhatsApp to stop working on these iPhones, Android phones | BGR India
WhatsApp won't work on these iPhones, Android phones from 2021: Check the list

WhatsApp support will end for iPhones not running on at least iOS 9 or Android phones running on operating systems older than Android 4.0.3.

Last year one of the most popular messaging platforms in the world, WhatsApp, ended support for its service for some smartphones. The latest report suggests that the platform is now ending support for some of the iPhones as well as Android phones. The Facebook-owned messaging platform has now revealed, as reported by News18, that WhatsApp will stop working for smartphones running on an outdated operating system. Also Read - Here's a look at the top WhatsApp features added to Android and iOS in 2020

As per the report, the WhatsApp support will end for iPhones not running on at least iOS 9 or Android phones running on operating systems older than Android 4.0.3. On a support page, the messaging platform recommends users to use the latest version of their operating system in order to enjoy all the new WhatsApp features rolled out recently. Also Read - Unable to send or receive messages on your Android phone? You are not alone

WhatsApp has introduced several new features this year starting from extending the participants for group video and video calls to limiting forwarded messages. To enjoy these features, iPhone and Android phones running on an outdated operating system should be upgraded by the end of this year. If not done, you will not be able to use the platform to stay connected starting 2021. Also Read - TikTok dethrones Facebook to become the most downloaded app in 2020

WhatsApp stops working on these phones in 2021

WhatsApp urges users to upgrade their iPhone to iOS 9 or later operating system and Android phone to Android 4.0.3 and newer version. This suggests that all the iPhone models up to the iPhone 4 will lose support for WhatsApp. The models include the iPhone 4S, the iPhone 5, the iPhone 5S, the iPhone 6, and the iPhone 6S. Users must immediately update their operating system to iOS 9 or later to continue using the messaging app and connect with their loved ones.

Coming to Android, WhatsApp has revealed that it will stop working on smartphones that are running on an Android version earlier than 4.0.3. Not many Android devices run on such old software so this move may not affect too many users. Some of the Android phones that are still running on old OS include HTC Desire, LG Optimus Black, Motorola Droid Razr, and the Samsung Galaxy S2. So, ensure that your Android phone is running on Android 4.0.3 version of newer.

To check which operating system your iPhone is running on head over to the Settings menu, then to General and Information option, Software and there you will be able to see the OS running your iPhone. Android users should head to Settings, then About Phone to see which Android version their smartphone is running on.

  • Published Date: December 17, 2020 10:20 AM IST
  • Updated Date: December 17, 2020 10:30 AM IST

