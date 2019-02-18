comscore
WhatsApp testing a useful feature that may change your experience

The messaging platform reportedly has over 1.5 billion users and sees 60 billion messages sent per day.

  • Published: February 18, 2019 11:10 AM IST
Similar to Snapchat, WhatsApp also introduced story-based Status functionality in order to stay ahead of the competition. While Status was one of the most popular features of WhatsApp, the functionality wasn’t as useful. People with hundreds of contacts on WhatsApp witness a lot of Status updates, including your family, friends and the ones that you occasionally talk to.

While users still have the option to mute Status updates of the people they are not interested in, the Facebook-owned company is reportedly planning to make it much easier for its users to sort their Status update list. WhatsApp is experimenting with a new layout to display Status updates that will sort updates by relevance, rather than chronological order, Mashable reports. Currently, the messaging platform shows Status updates in the order that they were posted.

WhatsApp Business app to be available on iPhones soon; beta version released

WhatsApp Business app to be available on iPhones soon; beta version released

The messaging platform reportedly has over 1.5 billion users and sees 60 billion messages sent per day. The cited source claims that WhatsApp is testing algorithm-driven feed that will sort the status updates list based on whose update is likely to be most relevant for its users. The company has started testing the new feed layout with a small group of users on the iOS platform in specific regions, including Brazil, Spain, and India.

The cited sourced further claims that the person familiar with the development shared the details. Now, you must be thinking about how this will work. The algorithm will give first preference to those contacts on WhatsApp whose Status updates are mostly viewed. Furthermore, it will also track with whom a user is mostly interacting with on WhatsApp app and then it will accordingly show the status update at a particular location in the feed. Priority will also be given on basis of the past interactions with contacts or the ones that a user may want to check.

