WhatsApp testing feature that shares your Stories to Instagram, Gmail
WhatsApp testing feature that shares your Stories to Facebook, Instagram, Gmail and other apps

WhatsApp is testing a feature that lets you share your Stories or Status to Facebook, Instagram, Gmail and other social media apps. Read on to know more about the feature.

  Published: June 27, 2019 1:06 PM IST
WhatsApp is testing a feature that would give users the option of sharing their Status/Stories directly on other social networking platforms. This includes Facebook, Instagram, Gmail and Google Photos. Just like Instagram, WhatsApp’s Status lets a user post images, text and videos on the profile that disappear after 24 hours.

“As part of the experiment, users listed WhatsApp’s beta program, would start to see a new sharing option beneath their statuses. That would ask them if they want to further share the same Story on any of the other apps,” TheVerge reported. The report said the test feature would make use of the same iOS and Android data-sharing APIs as every other app. It would help transfer data between the apps, on-device.

Currently, there is no option to have WhatsApp status automatically shared to another service and the instant messaging app intends that the feature should be an active decision on the part of the user. However, elaborate details on the test locations and final roll-out of the feature remains unknown as of now.

The move could let Facebook tout higher user engagement to advertisers. Thus, ramping up its advertising division at a time when growth has slowed down. However, WhatsApp has to be careful about creating the impression of data sharing with Facebook, the report said.

Besides, WhatsApp has warned that its app will stop working on devices running Android 2.3.7 OS and iOS 7. Users can relax as this will happen only after February 1, 2020. Notably, phones with those operating systems will not be able to create new accounts after that date. In addition, users will not be allowed to reverify the existing account. The company believes that the change will affect users who had not purchased a new phone.

This also includes those who have not updated their phone’s OS in more than six years. In fact, devices with older OS are already unable to create new WhatsApp account or reverify. But, WhatsApp still allows those who already have the app on their phone to continue using it. The company said, “you’ll no longer be able to use all Windows Phone operating systems after December 31, 2019. WhatsApp might not be available in the Microsoft Store after July 1, 2019.”

With inputs from IANS

  Published Date: June 27, 2019 1:06 PM IST

