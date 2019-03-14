comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • WhatsApp testing new 'Search image' feature to fight fake news
News

WhatsApp testing new 'Search image' feature to fight fake news

News

WhatsApp will use official Google APIs to find similar or equal images on the internet.

  • Published: March 14, 2019 11:30 AM IST
whatsapp-ios

WhatsApp is testing a ‘Search image’ feature to check for the authenticity of forwarded images, something that can help detect between a fake image and original may be. The Facebook-owned company has submitted a new update through the Google Play Beta Program with the new ‘Search image’ feature.

The latest WhatsApp Beta update on Google Play bringing the app version to 2.19.73, reports WABetaInfo. It’s been claimed that WhatsApp will use official Google APIs to find similar or equal images on the internet. WhatsApp will first upload the image to Google and will open the browser to show the results. The app will alert users before uploading it to Google.

Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp went down for some users; company denies cyber attack

Also Read

Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp went down for some users; company denies cyber attack

If WhatsApp can get it right, then this feature will be very useful in understanding fake news/ image. With alternative results from the internet, users will be able to determine if the image is real or Photoshop-ed. At this point, the feature is not available, and it is unknown when WhatsApp will finally roll out to everyone.

Image: WABetaInfo

The messaging company is separately taking more measures to limit viral content on its platform to combat issues specific to India. Abhijit Bose, WhatsApp India Head, on Wednesday said that the company would work with all stakeholders in India for the common safety goal.

WhatsApp has been under intense pressure from the government to devise ways to identify message originators to trace the origin of fake messages circulated on its platform, especially ahead of general elections slated to begin next month. Last year, fake news circulated on WhatsApp incited mob fury, leading to the lynching of over a dozen people across India. The government has, on several occasions, warned social media companies that they can’t evade responsibility if their platforms are used to spread false information.

Watch Video: Jio Home IoT Solutions (Demo)

WhatsApp is also conducting research with academics and other experts to help understand the challenge of misinformation and improve efforts over time. It has published ads in various newspapers and conducted road-shows, radio, and television campaigns, outlining steps to spot fake news.

  • Published Date: March 14, 2019 11:30 AM IST

Editor's Pick

Patym Mall likely coming to close as fulfilment centers across India reportedly shut down
News
Patym Mall likely coming to close as fulfilment centers across India reportedly shut down
Xiaomi Black Shark 2 official teaser video surfaces online

News

Xiaomi Black Shark 2 official teaser video surfaces online

WhatsApp testing new 'Search image' feature to fight fake news

News

WhatsApp testing new 'Search image' feature to fight fake news

Police arrest 10 in Rajkot after violation of PUBG Mobile ban

Gaming

Police arrest 10 in Rajkot after violation of PUBG Mobile ban

Realme 3 Pro gets BIS and NBTC certification ahead of India launch in April

News

Realme 3 Pro gets BIS and NBTC certification ahead of India launch in April

Most Popular

Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX701GX First Impressions: Raw power never looked this refined

Dell XPS 15 9570 Review

Samsung Galaxy S10+ Review

Oppo F11 Pro First Impressions

Vivo V15 Pro Review

Google to roll out 6 Android Q betas before official public release in Q3 2019

Patym Mall likely coming to close as fulfilment centers across India reportedly shut down

Xiaomi Black Shark 2 official teaser video surfaces online

WhatsApp testing new 'Search image' feature to fight fake news

Realme 3 Pro gets BIS and NBTC certification ahead of India launch in April

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Qualcomm says ultrasonic sensor with larger area of recognition to arrive in H2 2019

5 key Machine Learning trends for 2019

MWC 2019: Here is what to expect

Here’s how cyber forensics go about cleaning up the mess after an attack

Related Topics

Related Stories

Google to roll out 6 Android Q betas before official public release in Q3 2019

News

Google to roll out 6 Android Q betas before official public release in Q3 2019
WhatsApp testing new 'Search image' feature to fight fake news

News

WhatsApp testing new 'Search image' feature to fight fake news
Android Q Beta is official

News

Android Q Beta is official
How to install Android Q Developer Beta on Google Pixel devices

How To

How to install Android Q Developer Beta on Google Pixel devices
Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp went down for some users; company denies cyber attack

News

Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp went down for some users; company denies cyber attack

हिंदी समाचार

घंटों तक शॉटडाउन रहा फेसबुक और इंटाग्राम, यूजर्स ने कुछ इस तरह की खिंचाई

एयरटेल ने अपने 398 रुपये के प्रीपेड प्लान में किए बदलाव, जानें नए बेनिफिट

Redmi Note 7 और Note 7 Pro की 20 मार्च को होगी अगली फ्लैश सेल, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Xiaomi के लेटेस्ट Redmi Note 7 को मिलने लगा अपडेट, पहले से बेहतर होगा कैमरा

आज दोपहर 12 बजे एक बार फिर मिलेगा रिलायंस JioPhone 2 खरीदने का मौका, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

News

Google to roll out 6 Android Q betas before official public release in Q3 2019
News
Google to roll out 6 Android Q betas before official public release in Q3 2019
Patym Mall likely coming to close as fulfilment centers across India reportedly shut down

News

Patym Mall likely coming to close as fulfilment centers across India reportedly shut down
Xiaomi Black Shark 2 official teaser video surfaces online

News

Xiaomi Black Shark 2 official teaser video surfaces online
WhatsApp testing new 'Search image' feature to fight fake news

News

WhatsApp testing new 'Search image' feature to fight fake news
Realme 3 Pro gets BIS and NBTC certification ahead of India launch in April

News

Realme 3 Pro gets BIS and NBTC certification ahead of India launch in April