WhatsApp to add a new QR code shortcut to its Android app soon: Report
WhatsApp to reportedly add a new shortcut to its Android app soon

WhatsApp has been spotted testing a QR Code scanner. The feature is reportedly available in 2.19.189 WhatsApp Beta version for Android. 

  Published: July 2, 2019 5:49 PM IST
WhatsApp is already working on a bunch of new features for both Android and iOS platforms. This includes Share status to Facebook, ranking contacts, and more. Now, the Facebook-owned company has been spotted testing a QR Code scanner. Notably, this is not the first time we are hearing about this feature. In May, WhatsApp was working on a QR Code scanner to allow you to share your own contact details with other users.

Now, the feature is reportedly available in 2.19.189 WhatsApp Beta version for Android. This update is not available for all beta testers yet. But, the feature will reportedly be enabled in the future, WABetaInfo reports. The company is soon expected to add a new QR Code scanner shortcut to its Android app. It is likely to work in a similar manner to how Instagram username and Facebook Messenger QR Codes function.

The cited source has also shared a screenshot of the WhatsApp QR Code feature. The image suggests that users will just be required to ‘scan’ and ‘share’ QR codes by tapping the shortcut. A previous report said that once a WhatsApp QR code is detected, the app will automatically fill all the contact fields with the data. It will add the contact to the address book. Furthermore, the app might also give an option to revoke the QR code.

Besides, WhatsApp recently released a new update for its Android Beta users. This new update brings the WhatsApp version number up to 2.19.18.3. This update added the ability to hide muted Status updates. With this feature, you will be able to hide Status updates from WhatsApp contacts that you have muted in the past. Similar to the QR Code feature, this one is also expected to be rolled out soon.

Separately, it was just recently reported that WhatsApp rival Patanjali Kimbho app is not dead yet. The company has confirmed that the app is still “on hold”. This further means that there are chances that Patanjali might soon re-launch its messaging app. “Baba Ramdev Ji and Acharya Balkrishna ji will announce it at a press conference if anything comes up. As for now, the Kimbho app is on hold,” Abhitab Saxena, Senior VP and Head of IT at Patanjali said.

  • Published Date: July 2, 2019 5:49 PM IST

