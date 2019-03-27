comscore
WhatsApp to add Authentication feature to its Android app soon; starts testing in Beta: Report

WhatsApp might bring the new fingerprint authentication feature to its stable Android app.

  Published: March 27, 2019 4:38 PM IST
WhatsApp is reportedly planning to add an authentication feature to its Android app, which will further add a extra layer of security to the system. The Facebook-owned service has enabled the fingerprint sensor to unlock the WhatsApp app, but this might not be reportedly available for all Android beta users.

Currently, one can check this new feature in WhatsApp beta update version 2.19.83 for Android. You can enable this feature from the Settings menu, then head to Account section and move to Privacy. Furthermore, after you opt for the biometric authentication feature in the settings, and WhatsApp will then ask you to punch in fingerprint in an order to confirm the operation. Once enabled, you will be given three options to lock the app immediately. The three options include after 1 minute, after 10 minutes or after 30 minutes, WABetaInfo reports.

“When WhatsApp isn’t able to recognize your fingerprint (or there are too many attempts), WhatsApp shows an error. After enabling it, you can configure when the Authentication feature should lock the app: Immediately, After 1 minute, After 10 minutes or after 30 minutes,” cited report. The company is expected to soon release the final and stable version to its Android app.

Separately, in a bid to combat fake news, WhatsApp is planning to add new features to “Forwarded” message feature, which is named as “Forwarding Info”, and “Frequently Forwarded”. The former will give you information on how many times a particular message that you have sent to your WhatsApp contacts has been forwarded. The information can be checked from the Message Info section.

The Frequently Forwarded feature, on the other hand, is also self-explanatory. Once this feature is enabled, you will see the same label above a sent message when it has been forwarded to anyone more than four times. The cited source mentioned that “the Forwarding Info feature does not seem available when a message is set as frequently forwarded, so when it has been forwarded 5 times or more.”

