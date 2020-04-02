comscore WhatsApp to add Expiring messages, multiple-device features | BGR India
  WhatsApp to add Expiring messages, multiple-device features: Check full details
WhatsApp to add Expiring messages, multiple-device features: Check full details

WhatsApp is working on the Expiring messages feature. It is also soon expected to add multiple-device support.

  • Updated: April 2, 2020 11:08 AM IST
WhatsApp

(Photo credit: Pixabay)

WhatsApp is working on a number of useful features, which the company is expected to add to its app this year. As per a fresh report by Wabetainfo, the messaging company is working on the Expiring Messages feature. It is also soon expected to add multiple-device support. This WhatsApp feature will let you use one mobile number across several phones.

The report says, “You will be able to use your account on your main Android phone and tablet as well. WhatsApp is giving a lot of priorities to this feature, bringing many improvements in every update.” The multiple-device feature is not publicly available and was spotted in one of the Android beta versions. The cited source has also shared a few images of the feature too.

Watch: How to get dark mode on WhatsApp

They suggest that when a person adds his WhatsApp account on another device, he will immediately be notified. This is because the encryption key changes. The report mentioned that this feature is currently under development and will be rolled out in the future. Talking about the Expiring Messages feature, when it is enabled in a specific chat, WhatsApp will show an indicator on the profile picture in the chats list.

Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp back to normal after outage

Also Read

Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp back to normal after outage

Once the feature is live, one will also notice the same indicator in the chat window as well. In case you are unaware, this feature is already present in Telegram with “Self-destructing” name. You can also set Self-destruct time on the app. Besides, WhatsApp no longer supports video statuses over 15 seconds. This is probably to make sure that the bandwidths of Indian telecoms are not stretched.

The company recently announced information online, the company continues to roll out beta updates and behind-the-scenes improvements. Most public beta updates tend to focus on under the hood changes and improvements. However, the developers continue to work on multiple hidden features that are likely to roll out in the coming months.

  • Published Date: April 2, 2020 11:02 AM IST
  • Updated Date: April 2, 2020 11:08 AM IST

