WhatsApp to add 'Group Invitation System' for iOS and Android users soon

The group invitation feature is currently in the development phase and will soon be rolled out to iOS and Android platforms.

  • Published: February 13, 2019 12:06 PM IST
WhatsApp

WhatsApp has been constantly working on new features for its platform in an attempt to offer a much better experience. Last year, the messaging platform added a ton of features and the year 2019 is expected to be no different. WhatsApp has lately introduced features like Picture-in-Picture mode, group calling, forwarding restrictions and labeled forwarded messages, and more.

The Facebook-owned company is expected to add the much-awaited Dark mode to its app and it could also introduce a feature that will help protect the privacy of users. Now, the latest feature that WhatsApp is planning to add is the group invitation system. This should come as a relief to some users who don’t like to get randomly added to any WhatsApp groups without their permission, Wabetainfo reports.

Currently, a WhatsApp user can do nothing other than just blocking the group admin. But, with this feature, the group admins will have to seek permission before adding any user to a group. The Group Invitation feature will be accessible in WhatsApp’s Settings menu. One can then head over to Account -> Privacy -> Groups. When users will tap on the ‘Groups’ section, they will be greeted with three different options under ‘Who Can Add Me To Groups’. The three privacy options are Everyone, My Contacts and Nobody.

The cited source revealed that if a user selects the ‘Everyone’ option, then they will not be getting the joining invites from the group admins. One can directly add them in groups. Opting for the second option would mean that a user can always be added in groups from his/her contacts. The user will receive an invite to join a group from people not in his/her contacts list.

Watch: Apple Watch Series 4 First Look

Selecting the third option would mean that a user cannot be directly added in groups and he/she will get a request every time a Group Admin wants to add him/her. Notably, the join group invitation will get deactivated in about 72 hours. Furthermore, each group will only be allowed to send two invitations to a user. This is currently under the development phase and will soon be rolled out to iOS and Android platforms.

