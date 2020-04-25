comscore WhatsApp to allow 8 people private video calls from next week
  • Home
  • News
  • WhatsApp to allow 8 people private video calls from next week
News

WhatsApp to allow 8 people private video calls from next week

News

This WhatsApp feature will be made available for both Android and iOS users.

  • Published: April 25, 2020 5:06 PM IST
WhatsApp 8 people video call

Facebook owned WhatsApp recently released the 8 person video call feature for its beta app. And now Facebook has announced that the 8 person private video call feature is going live from next week for everyone. This will be made available for both Android and iOS users. The present limit for video calls on WhatsApp is 4 people. Also Read - WhatsApp introduces 'Together At Home' sticker pack in partnership with WHO

The app was reported to be working on increasing the number of users who could be on one video call a while ago. The feature would come as a boon to many users during the ongoing pandemic who have resorted to other apps to keep up with social circles larger than 4 people. These include video conferencing apps like Zoom and Google Duo, which support more users than 4 for quite a while now.

This confirmation from Facebook comes with the announcement of Facebook Messenger Rooms. This is just an expanded version of the video calling feature of the Facebook Messenger. But video calls on Facebook Messenger was limited in terms of people who can join and everyone needed a Facebook account.

But with Messenger Rooms, the upper limit of the people who can join in has been increased to 50. Besides this, those that don’t have a Facebook account can also join in. The person who creates a Messenger room will have a link generated which can be shared and used to join the room. Another big feature is that there will be no time limit to the video calls made from Messenger rooms. Users can join a Messenger Room using the Messenger app.

Facebook Messenger Rooms launched, supports 50 people video calls

Also Read

Facebook Messenger Rooms launched, supports 50 people video calls

Users will also be able to use AR effects and new features like immersive backgrounds and mood lighting. The owner of a Room will retain control and can choose who can see and join the room. They can even eject people from the room at any time they want. The Rooms can be locked as well to restrict the people who enter it. Rooms can also be created through a Facebook group and it can be joined by the members of the Group.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: April 25, 2020 5:06 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

WhatsApp to allow 8 people private video calls from next week
News
WhatsApp to allow 8 people private video calls from next week
Huawei has launched VoWiFi calling feature for users in India

News

Huawei has launched VoWiFi calling feature for users in India

WATCH: CS:GO player throw AWP to teammate across the Anubis map

Gaming

WATCH: CS:GO player throw AWP to teammate across the Anubis map

Facebook Messenger Rooms launched, supports 50 people video calls

News

Facebook Messenger Rooms launched, supports 50 people video calls

Huawei P40 Series is all about blended camera experience

Features

Huawei P40 Series is all about blended camera experience

Most Popular

Realme 6 Pro Review

Resident Evil 3 remake Review

OnePlus 7T Pro Long Term Review

Inbase Urban Fit smartwatch review

OnePlus 7T long-term Review

WhatsApp to allow 8 people private video calls from next week

Huawei has launched VoWiFi calling feature for users in India

Facebook Messenger Rooms launched, supports 50 people video calls

Samsung Galaxy S20 series pre-book offer benefits extended till June 15

Instagram launches in-app food delivery to support local businesses

Huawei P40 Series is all about blended camera experience

OnePlus 8 vs OnePlus 7T: Which one is better?

Top 5 Instagram tips and tricks

Is OnePlus 8 really worth it?

Secret Android Features you didn't know about

Related Topics

Related Stories

WhatsApp to allow 8 people private video calls from next week

News

WhatsApp to allow 8 people private video calls from next week
Facebook Messenger Rooms launched, supports 50 people video calls

News

Facebook Messenger Rooms launched, supports 50 people video calls
Instagram launches in-app food delivery to support local businesses

News

Instagram launches in-app food delivery to support local businesses
Apple joins TikTok, official account with blue tick is yet to post a video

News

Apple joins TikTok, official account with blue tick is yet to post a video
Facebook launches Messenger Kids with more parental control in India

News

Facebook launches Messenger Kids with more parental control in India

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 (Redmi 10X) 30 अप्रैल को होगा लॉन्च, 5020mAh होगी बैटरी

Realme Band को भारत में मिला नए अपडेट, आपके फोन को खोजने में करेगा मदद

Facebook ने वीडियो कॉलिंग के लिए पेश किया मैसेंजर रूम, 50 लोग एकसाथ कर पाएंगे चैट

एयरटेल का 401 रुपये का प्लान लॉन्च, 84GB डाटा के साथ 1 साल का Disney+ Hotstar VIP सब्सक्रिप्शन फ्री

Mi Mix 4 स्मार्टफोन की जानकारी आई सामने, जानिए कब हो सकता है लॉन्च

Latest Videos

OnePlus 8 vs OnePlus 7T: Is this a meaningful upgrade?

Features

OnePlus 8 vs OnePlus 7T: Is this a meaningful upgrade?
Top 5 Instagram tips and tricks

Features

Top 5 Instagram tips and tricks
OnePlus 8 Series India Price Revealed: Is it worth your money?

Features

OnePlus 8 Series India Price Revealed: Is it worth your money?
Secret Android Features you didn't know about

Features

Secret Android Features you didn't know about

News

WhatsApp to allow 8 people private video calls from next week
News
WhatsApp to allow 8 people private video calls from next week
Huawei has launched VoWiFi calling feature for users in India

News

Huawei has launched VoWiFi calling feature for users in India
Facebook Messenger Rooms launched, supports 50 people video calls

News

Facebook Messenger Rooms launched, supports 50 people video calls
Samsung Galaxy S20 series pre-book offer benefits extended till June 15

News

Samsung Galaxy S20 series pre-book offer benefits extended till June 15
Instagram launches in-app food delivery to support local businesses

News

Instagram launches in-app food delivery to support local businesses