WhatsApp to bring in new UI, Vacation Mode, and more

Popular Instant messaging application WhatsApp is soon getting a bunch of new features. These include additions like a vacation mode, a new revamped UI, and more. The app is in use by millions in India alone and has been constantly updating itself with a lot of features like animated stickers, QR codes, and more. Today we will take a look at a few of the upcoming features in detail.

WhatsApp Vacation Mode

WhatsApp is going to release its awaited Vacation Mode feature. This will allow users to mute archived chats even when they get new messages sent in the respective chat boxes. For some context, once you archive individual chats or group chats right now, they still pop up on top of your chat list when new messages come in. However, you will soon be able to get rid of that and leave your office groups in the archive when they're too intrusive.

New WhatsApp Wallpapers

For the stock-lovers who enjoy the default wallpapers provided by WhatsApp to set as chat backgrounds, there is good news. The app is bringing in a new feature that will allow you to set different chat backgrounds for different chatboxes. Currently, under development, the feature is as of now unavailable to anyone, even the beta users. It will be coming soon though, to both Android and iOS.

Storage section redesign, Call UI

The Storage Usage section of WhatsApp will also get a facelift. The new display will let users easily organize their storage and delete unnecessary files that have accumulated over time. WhatsApp is also moving its elements in the call screen to the bottom of the UI as per a report by WABetaInfo. This feature is expected to be rolled out soon.

New Sticker animations

The app is also implementing a new animation type for its recently introduced animated stickers. The stickers will now reportedly loop 8 times in the chatbox once sent. New sticker packs are also on the way to the Sticker Store.